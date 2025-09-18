What Jesse And Jessica Have Been Up To After Winning MasterChef: Dynamic Duos

Well, the cat's out of the bag: Jesse Rosenwald and Jessica Bosworth are the official champions of "MasterChef: Dynamic Duos," taking home the crown (or, well, apron) after the first-of-its-kind season of the cooking competition show. Season 15 of MasterChef veered from the show's typical structure to make it a "duo" competition for the first time, and many of the challenges tested how well each duo worked together in the kitchen. Jessica and Jesse flowed with each other near seamlessly throughout the season, and it was fairly mesmerizing to watch.

But of course, the road to winning MasterChef wasn't easy. The duo lost the initial audition, only to come back after winning a second chance challenge — from there, the show's trials got even harder, all the way up to that nail-biter of a finale. Life on the other side of the competition seems blissful for the duo, who has quite a few plans on the horizon. Yes, you'll probably be able to taste some of their own creations soon, and even visit a couple shop locations in the future. We caught up with MasterChef winners Jessica and Jesse following the finale; here's what's next for them, as well as an inside look at some of their time on the competition show.