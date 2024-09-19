MasterChef Winner Michael Leonard Says These Tips From The Judges Led Him To Victory

When "MasterChef" began its 14th season in May, it came with a new concept: Generations. This time the chefs would be split into four groups: Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964), Gen Xers (1965 – 1980), Millennials (1981 – 1996), and finally, Gen Z (1997 – 2010). After 18 episodes, a trip to BMO Stadium, and a restaurant takeover, a victor has emerged. Michael Leonard, the 27 year-old Millennial from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, walked away from the MasterChef finale with a brand new Viking kitchen, $250,000, and the title of MasterChef.

It's no surprise that Leonard found himself wearing the MasterChef crown. The young chef continuously landed in the top, winning five challenges throughout the season. But it was that final three-course meal and his mother's spirit that helped him garner that most important win. For his final meal, Leonard wanted to showcase his "roots" and what he's learned during his time in the competition. His first two courses, a black truffle tortellini with a preserved lemon vinaigrette and an herb-crusted rack of venison in a blackberry wine sauce, received rave reviews from the judges. However, it was the dessert course, a reimagining of a classic peach cobbler his mother used to make before she passed away last year, that cemented the win.

Both Aaron Sanchez and Gordon Ramsay said they could taste the passion in the dish. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Leonard says that he felt as if his mother was there comforting him "even when I was messing up." He tells us that while his hands were shaking from being overwhelmed with emotion, he could almost hear his mother telling him, "It's going to be okay. You're going to make it through the show. You can do this."