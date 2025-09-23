The NYC Pizzeria Even Italians Admit Is 'Best In The World'

While pizza wasn't technically invented by Italians, Italy has a reputation for cooking up some of the tastiest pies in the world. As such, the country has become the unofficial arbiter of pizza quality, at least where 50 Top Pizza is concerned. This Italian guide evaluates and ranks pizza joints all over the globe, and in 2025, New York City-based Una Pizza Napoletana received the highest possible praise. The establishment ranked as the best pizzeria in the world, an honor it shares with I Masanielli, located in Caserta, Italy.

Keep in mind that this isn't Una Pizza Napoletana's first rodeo where the 50 Top Pizza guide is concerned. The restaurant received the same world-class honors in 2022 and 2024. Una Pizza Napoletana was also named the best pizzeria in the U.S. in 2025, with California-based shops snagging second and third place, respectively. With so many amazing pizza places throughout America and the world, naming the best is certainly challenging. The process begins with a geographically determined survey. Next, anonymous reviewers head to shops where they test pizzas as unassuming paying customers. Top 50 Pizza co-founder Albert Sapere explained to PMQ Pizza that the guide employs an inclusive selection of American reviewers "to better represent the pizza world that operates under the banner of the stars and stripes."