The Fast Food Drive-Thru Change That Has Customers Fed Up

Whether you're in a rush, in the mood for some late night bites, or simply picking up dinner on the way home from work, the drive-thru at your favorite fast food joint always comes in clutch. But, as you may have noticed, the experience isn't quite what it used to be back in the days when you were in the backseat. Some updates, like AI advancements that show how fast drive-thru ordering could be, have improved things. But another change has many drive-thru customers miffed and just seems to make the process more tedious and confusing.

We are, of course, talking about the practice of pulling up to the second window or parking elsewhere after you've placed your order to wait for your food. As a frustrated customer bemoaned on Reddit, "Lived experience. McDonald's, Burger King, Bojangles, Arby's all make you pull up, or to a designated parking space once you pay and get to the window to receive your food. This doesn't make it go any faster. It just lets them manipulate the clock they have on the window." Their post was met with a chorus of similar complaints, with another commenter adding, "I still don't get it. Moving the end point of the line doesn't make it any faster to get through. Why can't we just wait at the window?" It turns out that this somewhat annoying policy might be all about efficiency — or, at least, the appearance of it.