11 Craft Beers You Can't Find On Store Shelves

There are beers you can buy at your local grocery store, ones you have to hunt down at a bottle shop, and then there are those you can only get if you turn up in person, sometimes at exactly the right moment. Some craft beers you can't find on store shelves, no matter how hard you search.

These are the legend-tier, pilgrimage-only brews. Annual release stouts, tiny-batch sour blends, triple IPAs poured in 10-ounce glasses and handed over with a two-bottle limit. They aren't hoarded because they're deliberately rare for the sake of it. Often, it's down to capacity, packaging logistics, or a brewery's choice to make a special beer that takes time.

If you love craft beer, checking out these releases is a rite of passage. You'll read about fans queuing from 5 a.m., about people camping out for a tasting window, or about huge crowds at a small town taproom where two barrels were bottled and sold on a first-come basis. Some breweries turn their rarity into an event with bands, DJs, and food trucks, so the beer becomes an excuse to gather. Others keep it simple. They make a few barrels, and only pour them fresh on tap to ensure the beer is drunk as intended.

These are 11 craft beers that aren't sold in stores. We'll go over why they're exclusive, how their releases work, and what it's actually like to chase them down. These are the brews of beer nerds' bucket lists.