The aroma of browning ground beef mingled with onions and tomatoes often signals the arrival of comfort food. American goulash, a one-pot wonder bearing little resemblance to its Hungarian namesake, was once the modest weeknight savior for countless resourceful families.

The story begins with gulyás, a paprika-spiced beef soup long favored in Hungary that immigrants brought to the U.S. in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Early 20th-century newspapers, including the Morning Union, the Boston Herald, and the Denver Post, as well as cookbooks such as "The Woman's Educational Club Cook Book" and "Mexican Cooking: The Flavor of the 20th Century" published goulash recipes. However, rising costs of meat shaped its evolution in America. Stewing beef was replaced with ground beef, which was affordable and versatile.

Pasta, already established but further popularized by Italian communities, became the backbone of American goulash. Elbow macaroni was inexpensive and filling, while canned tomatoes offered both depth and convenience for households leaning on pantry staples. Out of these adaptations emerged a savory, distinctly American casserole that borrowed the Hungarian name but reflected domestic ingenuity.