This Historic Pennsylvania Restaurant Got Its Start Serving 1-Cent Oysters
If you've ever wondered what the dining scene was like in the 1800s, you still have the chance to get a taste, courtesy of one of the most historic restaurants in Pennsylvania. Situated in Pittsburgh's Market Square, the Original Oyster House has been serving the city since 1870, making it the city's oldest bar and restaurant! The establishment has shucked an innumerable number of oysters over the past 150-plus years. In fact, what originally put the restaurant on the map was the 1-cent oysters on its menu.
When you step into a decent seafood restaurant, expect to pay between $3 to $6 for a single oyster – and if you're eating oysters at a chain restaurant, the quality can range greatly. Sometimes, $1 oysters can be found during a restaurant's happy hour, or at Whole Foods on Friday. Today, these bivalves fall into the category of "fancy food," but they weren't always considered high-end. Oysters were considerably cheaper in the 19th century, hence the restaurant's ability to sell them by the penny.
Pittsburgh is quite far from the sea – 192 miles to be exact – but it was a well-connected, bustling industrial city in the late 1800s. Meanwhile, oysters' popularity grew abundantly on the East Coast. Intensive oyster farming in the waters of New York was underway in 1880, making this food accessible to the masses. At the Original Oyster House, patrons could order 1-cent oysters and an ice-cold beer for just 10 cents.
What to expect when dining at the Original Oyster House
Naturally, the Original Oyster House has changed hands several times in the past century and a half, but the same family, the Grippos, has owned it since 1970. The restaurant remains in the location and building it has always been in. As for its historical design, the restaurant features a beautiful wood-paneled ceiling and a retro bar with barstools. If you dine at the Original Oyster House, the interior might look familiar – it's been featured in over 25 movies!
While the menu no longer includes oysters for a penny, the Original Oyster House continues to keep its prices affordable. Many of the best places to eat oysters in the U.S. are a bit more high-end, but this historic establishment sticks to its casual roots.
At the Original Oyster House, you can get your zinc fix and satisfy your oyster craving without breaking the bank. For example, a single breaded oyster will cost you $2.99. Other appetizers include clam strips, raw oyster shooters, and fries. For a more complete meal, the Original Oyster House serves oversized fried fish sandwiches (a house signature), fish and chips, and other platters. The recipe for the breaded coating used on the oysters and other seafood has remained unchanged for more than 50 years.