This Historic Pennsylvania Restaurant Got Its Start Serving 1-Cent Oysters

If you've ever wondered what the dining scene was like in the 1800s, you still have the chance to get a taste, courtesy of one of the most historic restaurants in Pennsylvania. Situated in Pittsburgh's Market Square, the Original Oyster House has been serving the city since 1870, making it the city's oldest bar and restaurant! The establishment has shucked an innumerable number of oysters over the past 150-plus years. In fact, what originally put the restaurant on the map was the 1-cent oysters on its menu.

When you step into a decent seafood restaurant, expect to pay between $3 to $6 for a single oyster – and if you're eating oysters at a chain restaurant, the quality can range greatly. Sometimes, $1 oysters can be found during a restaurant's happy hour, or at Whole Foods on Friday. Today, these bivalves fall into the category of "fancy food," but they weren't always considered high-end. Oysters were considerably cheaper in the 19th century, hence the restaurant's ability to sell them by the penny.

Pittsburgh is quite far from the sea – 192 miles to be exact – but it was a well-connected, bustling industrial city in the late 1800s. Meanwhile, oysters' popularity grew abundantly on the East Coast. Intensive oyster farming in the waters of New York was underway in 1880, making this food accessible to the masses. At the Original Oyster House, patrons could order 1-cent oysters and an ice-cold beer for just 10 cents.