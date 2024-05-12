13 Chain Restaurant Oysters Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

For many who enjoy a platter of oysters, the sophisticated indulgence is worth paying top dollar. Slurping them raw is the standard, perhaps paired with a spritz of lemon and a dollop cocktail sauce. But the bivalve has evolved with the culinary tides, meaning that it can arrive baked or fried at modern joints. You may also wish to still consider recipes with a black-tie twist, such as the indulgently creamy oysters Rockefeller (and believe us, it's worth the effort of shucking if you care to make them yourself — here's an easy way to do it safely).

But when skimming through all the chain restaurants hawking the maritime treat, deciding where to blow the big bucks is as crucial as parking the car and signing the check. A luxurious evening going belly-up from underwhelming appetizers? This isn't preferable, but it can be avoided. Patrons of these establishments can lend some understanding to whether the seafood platter is worth it, and sifting through their feedback helped us gather the winners and losers, whom we've ranked from worst to best.

We'll delve into the nitty-gritty details of our methodology at the end of our list. But until then, mix yourself a cocktail and see whether popular shore up praise or descend to the depths.