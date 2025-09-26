Aldi Is Removing Self-Checkouts Across The U.S. And Shoppers Aren't Happy

While Aldi only added self-checkouts to stores in recent years, it appears the grocery chain has already had a change of heart. Some customers are reporting that their local stores no longer have self-checkout lanes, a move that's being met with consternation on social media. On Reddit, a shopper notes, "The self checkouts have all been removed," adding, "It's back to waiting 10-15 minutes since there's always only one lane open." Another Redditor claims their Chicago-based Aldi "removed all 7 self-checkouts this week."

Despite their convenience, self-checkouts are often controversial among consumers, as they can be viewed as taking jobs from workers and adding unnecessary hassle to customers. Those who prefer the machines, love that they can make a quick grocery run even quicker. For those shoppers concerned about the lack of convenience at Aldi, the chain has stated the machines will be offered in most stores. Speaking with Supermarket News, a representative for Aldi states, "Self-checkout will remain available at many Aldi stores and our approach is designed to evolve with customer feedback and new opportunities to innovate."