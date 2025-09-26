Aldi Is Removing Self-Checkouts Across The U.S. And Shoppers Aren't Happy
While Aldi only added self-checkouts to stores in recent years, it appears the grocery chain has already had a change of heart. Some customers are reporting that their local stores no longer have self-checkout lanes, a move that's being met with consternation on social media. On Reddit, a shopper notes, "The self checkouts have all been removed," adding, "It's back to waiting 10-15 minutes since there's always only one lane open." Another Redditor claims their Chicago-based Aldi "removed all 7 self-checkouts this week."
Despite their convenience, self-checkouts are often controversial among consumers, as they can be viewed as taking jobs from workers and adding unnecessary hassle to customers. Those who prefer the machines, love that they can make a quick grocery run even quicker. For those shoppers concerned about the lack of convenience at Aldi, the chain has stated the machines will be offered in most stores. Speaking with Supermarket News, a representative for Aldi states, "Self-checkout will remain available at many Aldi stores and our approach is designed to evolve with customer feedback and new opportunities to innovate."
Why is Aldi removing some of its self-checkouts?
While Aldi hasn't officially said why self-checkouts are disappearing from some stores, shoppers on Reddit have wondered whether theft has something to do with it. "An employee said some days they lost up to $7k in inventory," one customer states (though there's no way to substantiate their claim). Sadly, theft is an issue with self-checkouts in general, and retailers take steps like limiting the number of purchases and having staff monitor customers while using them to deter stealing.
While Aldi could impose limitations on purchases, having workers monitor the lanes goes against the concept of a pared-down shopping philosophy, which is what saves Aldi shoppers money. In addition to convenience, some Aldi customers prefer self-checkouts as a low-stress shopping option. As explained by one customer on Reddit, "I always felt so rushed and stressed with the employee and having to bag everything in that bagging area was so annoying. Now I can take my time and bag things while I check out and don't need to feel so rushed." Here's hoping that the chain sticks with their promise and offers both checkout options to shoppers.