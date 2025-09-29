The Trader Joe's Soup That Doubles As A Decadent Pasta Sauce

It can be easy to overlook the hidden gems at Trader Joe's, especially if you don't shop there frequently. The store sells an array of unique snacks and dishes along with standard staples. Many of them can have a dual role in your kitchen. One of the more recent examples of this is a pre-made soup that doubles as a pasta sauce.

Sold in the refrigerated section, Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque Soup is a new fall item that features real bits of lobster, sherry wine, butter, and thyme, in one creamy bite. You can heat the soup in the microwave or over heat on the stove, both methods yielding you an easy-to-make and fairly inexpensive dinner — one 16 ounce container only costs around $5.

But besides its traditional preparation, the lobster bisque has been taking the internet by storm as customers transform it into a sauce for their favorite pasta. There's no right or wrong way to use the soup in a pasta sauce. Some versions of the concoction include additions like cherry tomatoes, garlic, white onion, cheese, red pepper flakes, and chunks of lobster. Others incorporate spinach, give the option to swap out shrimp for lobster, or even add white wine while sautéing the onion, garlic, and lobster.