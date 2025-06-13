Trader Joe's Hidden Gems You've Been Overlooking

Boxed pancake mix is a staple in many households, and Trader Joe's households stand out at the breakfast table. The grocery store has a rotation of pancake mixes it places on the shelves throughout the year, some of which stick around a bit longer than others. If you're ever exploring the dry goods aisle, make sure to note which pancake mix is hanging around. If you're lucky enough to spy a purple box of ube mochi pancake and waffle mix, at $3.99 each be sure to grab a couple boxes of this hidden gem.

Surprisingly, Trader Joe's carries a handful of ube flavored products. Ube is a type of purple yam and is popularly used in desserts; ube tastes like a nutty root vegetable. The pancake mix is on the more subtle side, though the earthy ube flavor and purple coloring is present in the cooked pancakes. The mochi part of the product comes in with the texture, and when cooked according to the instructions, the pancakes have a chewy center.

Trader Joe's ube mochi mix is great for a special breakfast or for the foundation of an at-home trendy dessert. The best thing about this pancake mix is that kids love it, and it doesn't need any additional sugar coating, like syrup, to taste great. The subtle sweetness and uncommon taste are practically eaten right out of the pan, not even making it to a serving plate.