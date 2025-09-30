The Fried Chicken Chain That's Owned Buy The Same Company As Subway

The number of fast food options these days is overwhelming. From the typical burger joints and taco spots of yesteryear, a nearly endless variety of sandwich shops, salad purveyors, and fusion-inspired bowl sellers has emerged. However, the secret behind this ever-changing industry is that there are often single corporate conglomerates behind multiple chains that might appear to be competitors. An excellent example of this is sandwich giant Subway, which shares a common owner with fried chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken.

Both Subway and Dave's are owned by Roark Capital, a private equity firm with tens of billions of assets under management. They're two parts of the firm's wide-ranging food presence, which also includes investments in Arby's, Cinnabon, Culver's, and Moe's Southwest Grill, among others. Dave's isn't even the only chicken-focused brand under the Roark Capital umbrella. Roark also has Buffalo Wild Wings in its portfolio, while Subway exists under the same investment backing as rival Jimmy John's.

Dave's Hot Chicken offers a distinctly different menu than its corporate cousin, focusing on fried chicken tenders, sliders, fries, and other Southern-style sides, such as kale slaw. Although it's not necessarily health food, Subway's "Eat Fresh"-focused branding offers a more balanced mix of proteins, vegetables, and other toppings.