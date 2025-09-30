You'll Never Make Boxed Mac & Cheese Without This Ingredient Again

Boxed mac and cheese is a staple for countless families, those on a budget, and home cooks in need of a quick and easy meal or side. However, there's no arguing with the fact that it's not the most exciting dish and doesn't offer much flavor beyond cheesiness. Fortunately, there is a simple fix that involves one tasty ingredient: bacon bits.

There's not much skill required to execute this hack. Simply toss some bacon bits into your cooked, sauced mac and cheese, then stir them in to integrate. A little extra reserved for topping can provide a boost in flavor as well as texture and visual appeal. Homemade bacon bits or store-bought versions will work. For the former, it's as simple as cooking bacon strips and then chopping or crumbling them to your desired size. Although this requires some additional time and effort, it also allows cooks to vary the size of bits between larger, heartier pieces and smaller ones that are easier to distribute throughout the sauce. Alternatively, those who want to save as much time as possible can opt for the shelf-stable store-bought bacon bits found in most supermarkets.

One thing to consider when choosing is how long bacon bits are good for. After opening, premade commercial bacon bits typically last up to six weeks in the refrigerator. That's substantially longer than cooked and chopped bacon made at home, which should be consumed within 10 days.