The Aldi Produce Deal That Beats Costco Every Time
Aldi is known for its discounted prices and business model that relies on quickness and efficiency. While Costco is seen as a direct competitor to Aldi due to the former's great deals and being able to buy products in bulk, the latter whips the superstore's butt in regards to the produce. Purchasing Aldi's organic Gala apples in large quantities is a good way to save dough for other items you might need as the grocery chain lets you buy the fruit in bags instead of individually.
Costco sells organic apples for $5.66 for a 3-pound bag. At Aldi, the fruit is way cheaper, cashing in at $1.99 for the same quantity. Therefore, getting produce in bulk for a lower price at a place like Aldi is the smart move here. Another major reason why Aldi wins is due to the fact that you don't need any type of exclusive membership to enter the store, as opposed to Costco, where you need a paid membership. Aldi is also a smaller shop, so you won't be so overwhelmed by the vastness like you would at Costco.
How good is Aldi's produce section?
Although Aldi at one point was known for having a not-so-good produce section, it has since addressed the issues and tried to work on improving the fruits and vegetable areas of the stores. Reports have surfaced thought the chain's produce spoils pretty quickly and some foods looked smooshed and bruised, which discouraged customers from buying it. One possible cause of the perishing could be that Aldi's fresh produce is usually put right next to the entrance doors and, therefore, is susceptible to hot and cold temperature switches.
In 2017, Business Insider noted that the grocery chain was striving to solve the issues with newer stores. According to the outlet, Aldi wanted to enlarge its produce department and push the section into the middle areas of the store so that temperatures can be more regulated. The company was also prepared to add larger refrigerated modules for greens and fruits such as grapes, berries, soups, and more.