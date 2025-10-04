The Aldi Produce Deal That Beats Costco Every Time

Aldi is known for its discounted prices and business model that relies on quickness and efficiency. While Costco is seen as a direct competitor to Aldi due to the former's great deals and being able to buy products in bulk, the latter whips the superstore's butt in regards to the produce. Purchasing Aldi's organic Gala apples in large quantities is a good way to save dough for other items you might need as the grocery chain lets you buy the fruit in bags instead of individually.

Costco sells organic apples for $5.66 for a 3-pound bag. At Aldi, the fruit is way cheaper, cashing in at $1.99 for the same quantity. Therefore, getting produce in bulk for a lower price at a place like Aldi is the smart move here. Another major reason why Aldi wins is due to the fact that you don't need any type of exclusive membership to enter the store, as opposed to Costco, where you need a paid membership. Aldi is also a smaller shop, so you won't be so overwhelmed by the vastness like you would at Costco.