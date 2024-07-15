Aldi Vs Costco: Experts Reveal Where You Should Shop

If you're looking to save money on your shopping, two stores reign supreme and offer some of the best deals around — Aldi and Costco. But this might leave you wondering which is better and where you should shop. Aldi is known for its consistently low prices but its range of goods is somewhat limited, while Costco has a huge selection but the packages are huge, too, as it specializes in bulk buys.

Those are the bare essentials that most people know about these stores but there's more to it than that. To get to the bottom of which is best, we spoke to three recipe developers who shop at Aldi, Costco, or both. These are not only food experts but regulars in these stores, so they know the ins and outs of shopping there, what's great about them and what's less than ideal.

Ultimately, both Costco and Aldi are great stores. There isn't one that's objectively better, rather they have their strengths and weaknesses. So, let's hear what the experts say about them, so you can make your mind up for yourself about where you'd prefer to shop.