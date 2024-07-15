Aldi Vs Costco: Experts Reveal Where You Should Shop
If you're looking to save money on your shopping, two stores reign supreme and offer some of the best deals around — Aldi and Costco. But this might leave you wondering which is better and where you should shop. Aldi is known for its consistently low prices but its range of goods is somewhat limited, while Costco has a huge selection but the packages are huge, too, as it specializes in bulk buys.
Those are the bare essentials that most people know about these stores but there's more to it than that. To get to the bottom of which is best, we spoke to three recipe developers who shop at Aldi, Costco, or both. These are not only food experts but regulars in these stores, so they know the ins and outs of shopping there, what's great about them and what's less than ideal.
Ultimately, both Costco and Aldi are great stores. There isn't one that's objectively better, rather they have their strengths and weaknesses. So, let's hear what the experts say about them, so you can make your mind up for yourself about where you'd prefer to shop.
Costco stores are larger than Aldi stores
Costco is known for its huge warehouse-like locations with massive aisles stocked to the rafters with products. Aldi stores, on the other hand, are usually smaller than an average supermarket, so we're dealing with opposite ends of the spectrum. Ultimately, whether you want to shop somewhere big or small is up to you. Some people can't stand large stores, while others are happy with the experience of shopping somewhere on the bigger side.
"There's no disputing the Costco shopping space is huge," says recipe developer and food blogger Melinda Keckler of Crinkled Cookbook. "So are the carts," she adds. But she doesn't find it a challenge to navigate. "The aisles are wide and it's a very open space so even on busy days, navigating the store is easy."
Still, many people find the shopping experience at smaller stores, such as Aldi, less stressful. It's easier to find products and trips are quicker — there's no need to block out half a day for grocery shopping the way there is when you hit up Costco. That said, there are ways to make shopping in Costco easier. "I've found that making the most of it does require a little planning," notes Keckler. "I always go in with a list and with enough time to browse the aisles and watch for deals or sales that I wasn't expecting."
Aldi has a smaller selection than Costco
Aldi's stores are smaller, which is more convenient, but that comes at a price — they don't have as large a range of products as Costco does. For some, this smaller selection is just fine. But there are some things you can't buy at Aldi and that doesn't work for everyone.
"For many years, Aldi was my go-to store because of its unique finds," explains Kate Smith, a recipe developer and health and wellness coach, who runs the blog Cooking Like Kate. "However, as my blog's needs grew, I found that Aldi's variety wasn't enough for my content requirements." That was when Smith's loyalties changed. "Since getting a membership at Costco, I've discovered the convenience and affordability of shopping there. Costco's extensive range of products, particularly organic options, is a significant draw for me."
Aldi has great products, but it mostly sells its own brands, with a few exceptions. So, if you have particular brand loyalties, you might not find what you're looking for there. There can also be some gaps in their coverage. For instance, you might not be able to find the same range of meat-free or gluten-free food as you can at larger supermarkets. "Since over 90% of the products are private label or 'generic,' some shoppers might be hesitant to try Aldi," says Olivia Wyles of Easy Keto Recipes Made For Real Life. "Don't let the generic label deter you," she remarks. There's plenty worth buying despite the smaller range.
Both stores have fan-favorite products
While not every single product is always a winner, both Aldi and Costco have fairly consistent quality and plenty of fan-favorite products. Aldi hails from Germany and often sells European products that you wouldn't find elsewhere. Recipe developer Kate Smith is a particular fan of its cheeses, for instance. And there are some Aldi products that are better than the name brand versions.
In food blogger Olivia Wyles' opinion, "the quality of the food at Aldi is leaps and bounds above any brand name." She likes that its offerings generally don't contain too many surprise additives, like artificial colors and flavors. "I buy their fruit rounds cereal for my daughter. There are no artificial dyes and the taste is spot on," she says. "I've never had any complaints about their products and will continue to buy, plus test out new ones without hesitation," Wyles adds.
But let's not forget Costco. "One of the reasons I'm a fan of Costco is the consistency and incredible quality of their private label products," says Melinda Keckler. She mentions its olive oil, spices, and maple syrup among her favorites. Smith also rates the quality of the food there, especially its organic options.
Both Aldi and Costco have good produce
If you're looking for somewhere you can buy great fresh produce, both Aldi and Costco have you covered. You can generally find a great range of fruit and vegetables at these stores, and it's mostly fresh and high-quality. The main thing you might want to think about is how much you want to buy in one go.
According to Melinda Keckler, the produce at Costco is very fresh, but it's often sold in large quantities. "It's a good idea to have a few recipes in mind for those perishable ingredients so you can enjoy them before they spoil," she suggests. "As a food blogger, this works great for me because I'm often testing a recipe many times before posting it to my website," so she appreciates having ample fresh ingredients.
Olivia Wyles is team Aldi in this department. "Aldi has the best produce selection since it's not bulk, but the price is right," she says. Kate Smith, on the other hand, has had mixed results at the German supermarket. "The quality is generally good, but I've often found bruised or spoiled items," she remarks. However, she notes that it could be specific to the location she used to shop at. "On the other hand, I haven't encountered the same problem with produce from Costco," she continues.
Costco has a membership fee
Costco offers great value to shoppers, but it comes with a downside: the membership fee. It costs between $60 and $120 a year to join, depending on the membership tier you choose. But for many, this fee is well worth it, due to the low prices at Costco and other perks of membership.
"I believe the membership fee is worthwhile, depending on what the shopper is looking to gain," says food blogger Kate Smith. "As someone who cooks frequently, I go through ingredients quickly. Having access to bulk items helps reduce the number of trips I need to make and how much I buy each visit."
Recipe developer Melinda Keckler agrees that membership is a good deal. "The membership fee is worthwhile, especially if you shop frequently." Plus, there are many other perks of Costco membership that you might not be aware of. "I'm eyeing some of their travel discounts for a family trip next year," Keckler remarks. You can also get lower prices on gas, prescription medications, eyeglasses, cars, and more. So, even if you don't shop there weekly, you could save far more than the membership fee on a single prescription drug from the pharmacy.
Aldi has particularly good wine at low prices
Among regular Aldi shoppers, you'll often hear them say that the wine is a big draw. Kate Smith might be more of a Costco shopper these days, but she says that Aldi's wine is what pulls her back there now and then. What's great about Aldi wine is that it's so cheap. Most of it is under $10 and you can even find some pretty decent offerings for under $5, which is unheard of these days.
However, Aldi isn't alone when it comes to good wine. Costco also has an excellent wine selection. Melinda Keckler mentions the chain's wine as one of the great value products she enjoys. And given the size of Costco stores, the selection is far more extensive. Generally speaking, the price of Costco wine is higher. While many wines are less than $10 in Aldi, you'll find more Costco wines in the $10 to $25 range. But this is because Costco usually deals in fancier wine. For instance, it sells a Kirkland Signature Barolo for around $20. That isn't cheap, but it is cheap for a Barolo.
Costco is great when you want to buy in bulk
One of the notable things about Costco is that it often sells its products in bulk quantities. This is one of the many ways it reduces overheads and is able to offer low prices to its customers. So, if you have a large household or like batch cooking and freezing portions for later, Costco is a great choice.
"Costco has become my primary choice for bulk shopping, which suits my family and blog perfectly," remarks Kate Smith. "Recipe development and blogging can be time-consuming and involve a lot of trial and error. Having bulk items on hand is great in case a recipe doesn't work out because I have more ingredients if needed." She also explains that when she has ingredients left over from her last bulk shop, this can lead to some great recipes that she comes up with through experimentation, using up what's left in her fridge or pantry.
But not everyone loves buying in bulk. "I prefer smaller quantities and shopping weekly versus bulk buying because there is less waste in my house," says Olivia Wyles. "I have a 5 year old and a teenager so with smaller quantities, it makes it easier to predict consumption and budget better." She says that buying this way means that produce is less likely to go bad in her household.
Aldi and Costco are both affordable
Grocery shopping seems to be getting more and more expensive, leaving people on the lookout for the best deals. Aldi and Costco are among the most affordable supermarkets out there. So, if you're looking to shop somewhere easy on your wallet, they're both excellent choices.
"My Aldi shops are consistently affordable," says Olivia Wyles. "I've saved over $800 a month in grocery costs since switching to Aldi's in January." She mentions that she's so surprised at her receipt at the end of each grocery trip that it feels like she's living in the '90s. Aldi helps keep its cost down by having no-frills stores with simple displays and by selling its own private label products for the most part, rather than big brands.
"While I also shop at local grocery stores, I've found that the cost savings from making regular shopping trips to Costco are tangible and worthwhile," Melinda Keckler notes. "I save money by buying Kirkland Signature products, which are often sold in larger-than-standard quantities," she adds. Kate Smith is also a fan of the low prices in Costco stores, remarking "the value you get, especially with their bulk options, is excellent."
Costco has an especially impressive return policy
When it comes to return policies, Costco can't be beaten. You can return basically anything to Costco if you aren't satisfied with it, regardless of the condition. In fact, it has such a robust policy that it has led to people returning some weird things to Costco, including a cat litter box complete with used litter and a U-Haul full to the brim with pretty much everything in one Costco shopper's apartment.
While you should absolutely be respectful of staff when making returns (so don't bring back anything too gross), this policy gives you peace of mind. You can try new products you haven't heard of and if they aren't up to scratch, you can take them back. "In my experience, Costco stands by its products and refunds are easy," says Melinda Keckler.
However, Aldi's refund policy is pretty decent, too. It has "the Twice as Nice deal where you can get a refund and a replacement," Olivia Wyles explains. "This is definitely an incentive to buy without any risk." Kate Smith says that both Aldi and Costco have good refund policies that are easy to navigate. " I've found the return process at both stores to be simple and helpful," she remarks.
Aldi and Costco both sell more than just food
You might think of Aldi and Costco as grocery stores, and they are, but they sell way more than just food. Whether you're looking for a picnic blanket, a waffle iron, or even a state-of-the-art TV, you might find them at Costco or Aldi. However, one has a much greater selection than the other — and it's not hard to guess which.
Aldi stores are significantly smaller than branches of Costco so, as expected, their non-food selection is smaller. It has all the toiletries and cleaning products you might expect from a grocery store, but it also has the infamous middle aisle. Found at the center of Aldi, these aisles contain a variety of non-food products, often with a seasonal twist. "You can always find super cute stuff in their seasonal aisle — what I call Aldi's Target aisle," Olivia Wyles remarks. "Just a few weeks ago, I got the cutest large cooler backpack for $20."
Costco, on the other hand, has a much larger selection. For starters, they have a huge wellness section, filled with vitamins and other supplements, in addition to other healthcare and personal care items. But at this warehouse giant, you can also buy electronics and cooking gadgets, pick up a prescription, or get a new pair of glasses.
Costco stores are known for their free samples
One of the mistakes people make when shopping at Costco is not making the most of its free samples. Among the many joys of cruising Costco's endless aisles is picking up free samples along the way. And you're going to need them given how huge the stores are. If you go on a weekend, when there are even more sample stations than during the week, you can leave feeling like you've had a full meal. But if you're looking for samples at Aldi, you're out of luck. It doesn't do free samples.
There are things you might not know about Costco's free samples. For instance, the people who give out the samples don't work for Costco and more importantly, you can take as many as you like. What's more, you might find a new favorite product. "The samples are a great way to taste a new food item before buying it," Melinda Keckler notes. That way, you don't take a chance on an unknown and end up disappointed.
Aldi doesn't have sales, but does have weekly ads
At Costco, you'll often find products on sale and this can lead to big savings. "If you spot an item that you use frequently on sale, buy several," advises Melinda Keckler. "Stock up while the prices are at their very best. Those sale prices usually offer sizable savings but the sale doesn't last forever."
Aldi, on the other hand, doesn't really have sales, but it does have something else to offer. "Even though they don't have sales, they do have a weekly ad that showcases their best products, any holiday favorites, and any additional discounts they are offering," Olivia Wyles explains. This is available every week in the store, so you can pore over it and plan what you might want to buy during the week ahead. That said, you can find additional discounts on Aldi products that are close to their use-by date.
Costco has a food court
One thing Costco has that Aldi doesn't is a food court. So, if you want to pick up a snack after all the hard work grocery shopping, Costco is the place to be. You might already know that it's home to the store's legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, but it also sells other foods, such as pizzas, sandwiches, and ice cream cups.
"The only downside of the food court is its popularity, it's usually packed with shoppers eager for a quick bite before they leave the store, which certainly says a lot about how tasty and affordable the food is there," remarks food blogger and regular Costco shopper Melinda Keckler. Since Aldi has much smaller stores, a food court is out of the question. Of course, you're likely to spend far less time in Aldi, so you won't work up the same appetite as you would hiking around Costco.
At Aldi, you need a quarter to use the shopping carts
Aldi shoppers should always come armed with a quarter. As Olivia Wyles notes, you need to put a quarter in a shopping cart to unlock it. You might be wondering why you need to pay just to use a cart, but that's not actually the case. "When you're done with your shopping trip, you'll put it back and get your quarter back at the same time," Wyles explains.
This might seem strange. After all, if you wanted to steal a shopping cart, paying a quarter probably wouldn't deter you. However, there's another reason for this. "One of the ways the company is able to provide low prices is by having their customers return their own carts," says Wyles. This way, no employee has to spend their time collecting carts in the parking lot — most people return them so they get their quarter back. This saves Aldi staffing costs and lets it put that money into product savings.