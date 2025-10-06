The Sweet Texas Roadhouse Dessert Trick You Won't Find On The Menu
There's nothing better than scarfing down plates of sizzling steak, potato skins, and savory Cactus Blossoms when having a night out on the town at your local Texas Roadhouse (and we've ranked the entire menu). Despite your tummy feeling filled up to the brim, you must indulge in a slice of heavenly sweet dessert from the restaurant chain. Texas Roadhouse has just three different dessert dishes to choose from. But what some may not know is that you can swap out or add the sweet sauces and toppings to different plates.
The eatery houses its infamous Granny's Apple Classic, which is a slice of apple pie with vanilla ice cream and delicious honey cinnamon caramel sauce. The chain also has its New York-style strawberry cheesecake that contains tart strawberry sauce and a big dollop of whipped cream. Lastly, the Big Ol' Brownie is simply a chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce drizzled on top. To shake things up, swap those sweet sauces around.
How to swap those sauces
There are many combinations to try when you want to order a slice to satisfy your sweet tooth or make the most of your cheat day. Don't limit your cheesecake to just strawberry — take it up a notch with a splash of hot chocolate sauce or honey caramel. These rich additions bring a deeper but more decadent flavor that shifts the focus away from the fruit textures. Get saucy by adding strawberry syrup to the Big Ol' Brownie for a berry-cocoa combo that can add both a sweet and a sour taste with every bite.
With the apple pie variety, try drizzling the strawberry or chocolate dressing on top for those warm, autumnal carnival or state fair vibes. There is also an extra dessert that is somewhat of a secret menu hack. You can order a scoop of vanilla ice cream all by itself and ask your waiter to top it with one (or all three) of the sauces and whipped cream. And there you have it: a lighter sweet treat for after that hefty dinner.