The Sweet Texas Roadhouse Dessert Trick You Won't Find On The Menu

There's nothing better than scarfing down plates of sizzling steak, potato skins, and savory Cactus Blossoms when having a night out on the town at your local Texas Roadhouse (and we've ranked the entire menu). Despite your tummy feeling filled up to the brim, you must indulge in a slice of heavenly sweet dessert from the restaurant chain. Texas Roadhouse has just three different dessert dishes to choose from. But what some may not know is that you can swap out or add the sweet sauces and toppings to different plates.

The eatery houses its infamous Granny's Apple Classic, which is a slice of apple pie with vanilla ice cream and delicious honey cinnamon caramel sauce. The chain also has its New York-style strawberry cheesecake that contains tart strawberry sauce and a big dollop of whipped cream. Lastly, the Big Ol' Brownie is simply a chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce drizzled on top. To shake things up, swap those sweet sauces around.