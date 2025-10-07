This Old-School Diner Favorite Vanished From Menus But No One Knows Why

Why turkey croquettes fizzled out of popularity remains a mystery. Some signs point to changing diner economics. Croquettes require more labor than assembling a sandwich, burger, omelet, or salad. Others suggest shifting culinary preferences in the late 20th century pushed toward faster, flashier fare. Deep-fried mozzarella sticks or chicken fingers may have edged out croquettes by sheer efficiency. It wasn't that people stopped enjoying them; they simply stopped being offered.

Thankfully, turkey croquettes remain a cherished tradition in many households. After Thanksgiving dinner, families often repurpose leftover turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing into croquette batter, frying them into golden morsels. A handful of eateries have also kept the spirit alive. Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, serves a variety of turkey dishes, including turkey croquettes. The Dutch Kitchen Restaurant in Frackville, Pennsylvania, is known for its turkey croquettes, which have become a menu staple. The Pushcart Cafe in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, prepares turkey croquettes from scratch every day.

Today, turkey croquettes linger in culinary memory. Older patrons recall ordering them with gravy boats on the side, while younger consumers may have never encountered them at all. To bite into a croquette is to experience an edible link to diner history, when thrift and care converged on Formica countertops under the glow of neon lights.