This Old-School Diner Favorite Vanished From Menus But No One Knows Why
Turkey croquettes once held a prime spot on diner menus across America, arriving at countertops and tables golden and piping hot. They promised comfort in every forkful — savory, compact, and a touch elegant compared to the towering burgers, sandwiches, and sprawling platters. For decades, the fried pockets of seasoned poultry bound with a béchamel-like sauce and encased in breadcrumbs embodied the kind of ingenuity diners were known for. Then, without warning or fanfare, they slipped into obscurity.
Diners relied on economical cooking, and croquettes transformed leftover turkey into a nourishing and appealing meal. Chopped meat blended with herbs could be rolled, dredged, and fried, then paired with slaw or mashed potatoes and gravy. Croquettes provided comfort and practicality. They also carried a touch of glamor. Croquettes originated in French kitchens before migrating to American restaurants. Their neat, uniform shape conveyed a sense of care. To order them was to signal an appetite for something familiar yet slightly elevated.
Turkey croquettes are a humble, charming diner classic
Why turkey croquettes fizzled out of popularity remains a mystery. Some signs point to changing diner economics. Croquettes require more labor than assembling a sandwich, burger, omelet, or salad. Others suggest shifting culinary preferences in the late 20th century pushed toward faster, flashier fare. Deep-fried mozzarella sticks or chicken fingers may have edged out croquettes by sheer efficiency. It wasn't that people stopped enjoying them; they simply stopped being offered.
Thankfully, turkey croquettes remain a cherished tradition in many households. After Thanksgiving dinner, families often repurpose leftover turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing into croquette batter, frying them into golden morsels. A handful of eateries have also kept the spirit alive. Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, serves a variety of turkey dishes, including turkey croquettes. The Dutch Kitchen Restaurant in Frackville, Pennsylvania, is known for its turkey croquettes, which have become a menu staple. The Pushcart Cafe in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, prepares turkey croquettes from scratch every day.
Today, turkey croquettes linger in culinary memory. Older patrons recall ordering them with gravy boats on the side, while younger consumers may have never encountered them at all. To bite into a croquette is to experience an edible link to diner history, when thrift and care converged on Formica countertops under the glow of neon lights.