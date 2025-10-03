The US Breweries That Have Sadly Closed In 2025 So Far

The state of the craft beer industry at the start of 2025 was virtually unprecedented. By the end of 2024, the year's craft brewery closures had surpassed new openings for the first time in two decades. Of course, the craft beer boom, responsible for the success of beer-focused businesses like Yard House, took place entirely within that time period. So, heading into 2025, the craft beer market's sustainability came into question in a way it hadn't for decades.

On the whole, craft beer is still plenty popular. There are a fair number of craft beers you can't find on store shelves because they're so highly coveted by beer aficionados, for example. Nevertheless, brewery closures continued to impact the craft beer industry throughout 2025. The following list compiles craft brewery closures that went into effect between the start of the year and the end of September. While any independent business' closing is noteworthy, this list can't be exhaustive, so the included breweries stood out for one reason or another — that might have meant a large following, a significant number of years in business, or biographical details that otherwise made the business unique. Based on those criteria, these are the biggest brewery closures of 2025 so far.