Early 2000s Foods That You Don't See Anymore

One of the most iconic early 2000s frozen novelties is the Choco Taco. Kids would often chase down the ice cream truck or wait in line at the concession stand at a public pool, hoping it wasn't sold out of this creamy, frozen treat. It was ingeniously shaped like (you guessed it) a taco, with a waffle cone shell, vanilla and fudge ice cream filling, and a sprinkling of peanuts on top. It was then dipped in a hard chocolate coating to deliver the signature taco crunch.

The truth behind the Choco Taco's rise to (and fall from) fame is somewhat shocking. First invented in 1983, the Choco Taco started as a regional delicacy. It was eventually purchased by Good Humor (the same company that owned Klondike), which brought the treat to almost 30,000 convenience stores across the U.S. It soared in popularity over the next few decades, but was unfortunately discontinued in 2022, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Good Humor (now Good Humor-Breyers) to focus its efforts on more popular products.

Despite this, dedicated fans have kept their eyes open for possible revivals. In February 2024, there were rumors that Taco Bell and ice cream company Salt & Straw were teaming up to bring it back. And just two months later, the internet was abuzz talking about Cold Stone Creamery's version. However, each company released its own take on an ice cream taco rather than reviving the original, only keeping them on shelves for a limited time.