Early 2000s Foods That You Don't See Anymore
The early 2000s were a chaotic, colorful, and unapologetically experimental time in food culture. From shockingly blue drinks to technicolor condiments, it was an era when major brands weren't afraid to get weird. Whether you were a kid unpacking your lunchbox, a teenager making gas station snack runs, or just someone with a sweet tooth, chances are you remember at least a few famous (or infamous) treats from that period.
Of course, as trends changed over the years, many favorites from the early 2000s started vanishing from shelves. Some were quietly discontinued due to lagging sales, others disappeared after corporate mergers or ingredient controversies, and a few became casualties of evolving tastes and health-conscious parenting. While a handful of items have seen limited-time revivals thanks to internet nostalgia campaigns, most remain firmly in the past. So crank up your iPod while we revisit some classic foods from the early 2000s that you just don't see anymore.
Choco Tacos
One of the most iconic early 2000s frozen novelties is the Choco Taco. Kids would often chase down the ice cream truck or wait in line at the concession stand at a public pool, hoping it wasn't sold out of this creamy, frozen treat. It was ingeniously shaped like (you guessed it) a taco, with a waffle cone shell, vanilla and fudge ice cream filling, and a sprinkling of peanuts on top. It was then dipped in a hard chocolate coating to deliver the signature taco crunch.
The truth behind the Choco Taco's rise to (and fall from) fame is somewhat shocking. First invented in 1983, the Choco Taco started as a regional delicacy. It was eventually purchased by Good Humor (the same company that owned Klondike), which brought the treat to almost 30,000 convenience stores across the U.S. It soared in popularity over the next few decades, but was unfortunately discontinued in 2022, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Good Humor (now Good Humor-Breyers) to focus its efforts on more popular products.
Despite this, dedicated fans have kept their eyes open for possible revivals. In February 2024, there were rumors that Taco Bell and ice cream company Salt & Straw were teaming up to bring it back. And just two months later, the internet was abuzz talking about Cold Stone Creamery's version. However, each company released its own take on an ice cream taco rather than reviving the original, only keeping them on shelves for a limited time.
Altoids Sour
Few mints from the early 2000s incite nostalgia quite like Altoids Sours. Kids would carry them around in their backpacks to share between classes, and the familiar sound of them clinking in the tin would turn heads. They were technically considered mints, though the unforgettable mouth‑puckering punch and fruity flavors made them taste more like candy.
To the dismay of many, Altoids Sour were discontinued around 2010. After our mouths had time to heal from the sourness, it was announced they'd be making a comeback in late 2024, with the original flavors of mango, tangerine, and citrus. However, a different company produced them, rebranding them as Retro Sours.
While they're sort of back on shelves, they're not exactly easy to find. Instead of being readily available in grocery stores, they're only stocked at Cracker Barrel and IT'SUGAR stores, as well as some online retailers, like Amazon. And while they're in a similar tin as the original, the design is slightly different. Thankfully, Retro Sours deliver a comparable taste to the original Altoids Sour, although the recipe isn't exactly the same. So, even if you likely won't see these as often as you did in the 2000s, fans can enjoy something similar to that old zing with a little digging.
McDonald's Reese's McFlurry
The McDonald's McFlurry was a fan favorite since it was first brought to the U.S. from Canada in 1997. It's soft and sweet on its own and even better to dip a salty, crispy fry into. Originally offered with your choice of Oreo or M&M mix-ins, the treats soon expanded to include Butterfinger, Heath, and Nestlé Crunch. From there, McDonald's created a revolving door of limited-time flavors, one of the best being the Reese's McFlurry. The combination of peanut butter and chocolate complemented the creamy vanilla soft serve, and the chunks were soft enough that you didn't have to chomp through each cold bite.
Unfortunately, the Reese's McFlurry left us too soon. It was discontinued in 2012, joining the list of the best retired McFlurry flavors. The decision saddened Reese's lovers so much that there's an X account dedicated to bringing it back. Sadly, the flavor hasn't returned in its original glory. McDonald's did release a peanut butter crunch McFlurry in 2023, but it wasn't quite the same (and it was only available for a limited time). Consequently, fans of the original Reese's McFlurry will have to keep waiting for a revival.
Oreo O's
Oreos have been beloved by many since they were invented back in 1912. So, when it came out that there was going to be an Oreo cereal, it should come as no surprise that children and adults alike ran to the shelves. Oreo O's hold a particularly nostalgic place among early 2000s snacks. This chocolatey, ring-shaped breakfast cereal felt like eating Oreos for breakfast, and gave everyone the sugar rush they needed to start the day.
And then one day, the cereal was gone. Despite seeing success, Oreo O's were discontinued everywhere in 2007 except in South Korea. While many may have assumed it was due to low sales, the truth behind Oreo O's departure is a bit more complicated. Kraft sold its cereal division, Post, to another company. Unfortunately, Kraft needed Post to manufacture cereal, and Post needed Kraft to utilize the Oreo brand in its products. Ultimately, the separation of these two companies meant the end of Oreo O's.
Until 2017, that is. After a decade-long hiatus, Oreo O's made a triumphant return to the U.S. Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there. In 2024, it was announced that Oreo O's would be discontinued once again, and Oreo Puffs were going to take their place. The reaction from fans was mixed. While some embraced the change, others were disappointed at the loss of the original cereal. Despite previous comebacks, the introduction of Oreo Puffs begs the question if Oreo O's will forever remain in the past.
EZ Squirt Ketchup
If there's a condiment that perfectly encapsulates the wackiness of the early 2000s, it's Heinz EZ Squirt. Launched in 2000, Heinz originally came out with Blastin' Green ketchup as part of a promotional partnership for Shrek. It ended up being wildly successful, leading to all-time high sales for Heinz ketchup.
Naturally, Heinz tried to capitalize on this by coming out with more outrageous colors, including Funky Purple, Stellar Blue, and a cryptic Mystery Color sold in opaque packaging. Within the first three years, Heinz sold over 25 million bottles. Unfortunately, the success didn't last. Heinz EZ Squirt disappeared in 2006 as the novelty of colorful ketchup wore off, causing sales to drop. However, the iconic green ketchup was brought back in packet form in 2012, when Burger King partnered with Heinz as part of a St. Patrick's Day promotion. It has not been back since, and it looks like it will forever remain in the past.
Yogos
Launched by Kellogg's in 2005, Yogos quickly gained popularity with their chewy, fruity center and hard yogurt shell. They were a perfect addition to lunchboxes or as an easy after-school snack. But despite the popularity, Yogos didn't stick around for long.
For starters, many parents began to rethink the snacks they were giving their kids as the 2000s progressed. While the yogurt coating on Yogos may have created a misleading sense of nutrition, in reality, it was packed with sugar. Kellogg's had already come under fire for some of its less-than-healthy products at the time, with Yogos being one of them. So in 2010, the snacks were discontinued.
Despite a short-lived presence, Yogos left a lasting impression. There aren't any plans to bring the product back, so you likely won't see this snack gracing grocery store shelves any time soon. But if you're looking for something similar, Welch's Fruit 'n Yogurt snacks may satisfy your craving.
Taco Bell Volcano Menu
Few Taco Bell offerings sparked nostalgia quite like the Volcano Menu. In the early 2000s, Taco Bell had a fiery menu that included a Volcano Taco, Volcano Burrito, and Volcano Nachos – and people loved them. Despite an almost cult-like following, the Volcano Menu was discontinued in 2012.
Of course, fans of the Volcano Menu never forgot. Online petitions and DIY recipes kept the flame burning long enough for Taco Bell to respond, and in 2023, the chain finally unveiled a limited-time revival of the Volcano menu. The relaunch sparked playful nostalgia, complete with a partnership featuring Paris Hilton. A "Hot Line" was launched, and fans could dial in pre-recorded advice from Hilton, adding a glam Y2K flair to the comeback.
Although the 2023 return was a limited run, it offered a full-circle moment for fans yearning for that molten flavor. It also offered hope that we might see this delicious 2000s food again one day in the future.
Pepsi Blue
If you remember a stunningly bright blue soda that was insanely sweet, you're not alone. Pepsi Blue launched in 2002 as an experimental product, designed to catch the eyes (and taste buds) of teenagers with its bright blue hue and unconventional flavor profile, which some described as mixed berries with a hint of cotton candy.
Pepsi put a lot of time and effort into developing its then-newest product, and featured top celebrities of the time in advertisements (including Britney Spears and Papa Roach). Yet despite all this, Pepsi Blue was not a success. It may have been eye-catching, but that didn't translate into long-term consumer loyalty.
Just two years after its initial release, Pepsi Blue was discontinued. As nostalgia for 2000s foods increased over time, Pepsi decided to bring Pepsi Blue back for a limited period in 2021. While people rushed to the stores to relive a taste of their childhood, the feedback was mixed, and as of 2025, Pepsi Blue can no longer be found on shelves.
Scooby-Doo fruit snacks
Few nostalgia-fueled memories from the early 2000s hit like Scooby‑Doo fruit snacks. While each gummy was delicious in its own right, one stood out from the rest. The opaque blue Scooby-shaped gummies felt like an extra magical treat inside the little package. As it turns out, the opaque blue color that every kid loved also became the snack's downfall.
When General Mills put out a mid-2010s survey, it discovered that half of the respondents said they'd be more likely to buy fruit-flavor snacks if artificial flavors and colors were removed. As a result, the company began systematically reinventing all of its fruit snacks without artificial dyes and flavors, changing the popular Scooby-Doo fruit snacks in 2015.
While the shift was done with good intentions, fans were disappointed to see their beloved snack change. A Change.org petition was created to bring back the original recipe, amassing over 10,000 signatures as of this writing. Still, General Mills has stood firm behind its shift to the new, healthier product. In other words, while you'll still see Scooby-Doo fruit snacks today, the original snacks' famous blue gummy won't be in the mix.
SpongeBob Popsicles
Ahh, SpongeBob popsicles. What was supposed to be a fun and whimsical treat from the ice cream truck turned out to be nightmare fuel for many as they unwrapped distorted popsicles with misplaced gumball eyes and elongated teeth. Surprisingly, these defects didn't ruin the snack. Instead, they became a punchline. There are video challenges of people trying to find the perfect popsicle, and you can even buy cursed SpongeBob popsicle jewelry on sites like Etsy.
SpongeBob popsicles have been going strong since they were first introduced in 2001. Originally, they were available in cotton candy and fruit punch flavors, and were adorned with black gumball eyes. In 2023, the Popsicle brand announced that it would be switching the gumball eyes out for chocolate. Nostalgic fans on the internet were not happy, with a Change.org petition calling the gumball eyes "loveable," and noting that chocolate doesn't go with the fruit punch flavored popsicle. So, while the SpongeBob popsicle is still for sale, it lacks the signature gumball eyes that were so beloved in the 2000s.
Hershey's Kissables
Hershey's Kisses are already iconic, so you might be wondering how they could get any better. Well, if you were snacking in the early 2000s, you might remember Hershey's Kissables. These mini Kisses were coated in a crunchy, brightly-colored candy shell to compete with M&M's. They seemed to be well received when they first hit the market in 2005, so the company went on to expand, creating dark chocolate Kissables featuring candy shells in muted brown and purple hues.
However, Hershey made a fatal error just two years later, leading to this candy's downfall. In an attempt to save money, Hershey reformulated the recipe, replacing rich cocoa butter with more affordable fats. This changed the entire taste of the candy, and customers were not pleased, especially when M&M's were already available to fill their need for a crunchy, candy-coated chocolate treat. By 2009, the damage was done, and Hershey discontinued Kissables for good.
Skittles Bubble Gum
Skittles Bubble Gum came out in 2004 as a spin-off of the beloved fruity candy. It was presented in eye-catching flip-top containers that were adorned with Skittles branding and rainbow iconography. The initial flavors mirrored those of the candy, hooking numerous Skittles lovers. But when the trend of fruit-flavored gum from the '80s and '90s began to die off, the novelty wore thin for this gum and sales started to drop.
Additionally, the packaging wasn't the most convenient option for gum. The flip top wasn't very secure, making it easy for the gum to fall out. In an attempt to boost sales, Skittles released X-treme Fruit gum with newer and stronger flavors, which didn't make much impact. Ultimately, both the original Skittles gum and the X-treme Flavor variety were discontinued in 2010, ending their brief tenure.
While you won't find the Skittles Bubble Gum from the early 2000s anymore, you can try Hubba Bubba's Mini Gum in Skittles flavors. That's right, Hubba Bubba teamed up with Skittles in 2024 to create its own version. Just like the original Skittles Bubble Gum, Hubba Bubba's version comes in classic Skittles flavors. It features a more convenient package, as well, though reviews appear to be mixed.
Butterfinger BB's
Butterfinger BB's were addictive, marble-sized, crunchy nods to the classic Butterfinger bar. Rolling into stores in the early 1990s, the candy quickly became a snack-time favorite thanks in part to playful campaigns featuring "The Simpsons," which helped paint them as the coolest candy bite around. Of course, the bite-sized nature of this candy also made for a great movie theater treat.
By 2006, however, this candy was suddenly gone. Many wondered why BB's were discontinued, but Nestlé didn't provide an explanation. Of course, that didn't stop fans from creating their own theories, such as low sales or quality issues with the chocolate melting too quickly. Nestlé tried to fill the void by coming out with Butterfinger Bites in 2009, which are still available today. Unfortunately, they never hit quite the same.
While some discontinued candies see revivals, that doesn't seem to be a possibility for Butterfinger BB's. In 2018, the company Ferrero bought Butterfinger from Nestlé and made a series of big changes to the recipe. The candy bar now tastes notably different than it did back in the 2000s, so if Ferrero ever decides to bring back Butterfinger BB's, it's unlikely they'd taste the same.
Eggo Waf-FULLS
Imagine a toaster waffle that already has fruity syrup built right in. Eggo Waf-FULLS were exactly that: gooey, tooth-achingly sweet, and unique from all the other toaster waffles on the market. They came out in 2000 and had jelly-like fillings available in strawberry, blueberry, and apple cinnamon. While these had a good run, Kellogg's discontinued Eggo Waf-FULLS in 2023, citing a lack of interest among consumers.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans shot back on social media and even created a Change.org petition to bring their favorite breakfast treat back (though Eggo hasn't announced any plans to do so as of this writing). While you can't enjoy the absolute sugar rush of Waf-FULLS anymore, Eggo does sell both blueberry and strawberry waffles, only they're made with fruit pieces mixed throughout instead of oozing with that jelly-like filling. Eggo also sold apple cinnamon waffles, though they were discontinued in 2016, brought back in 2020, and discontinued again in 2023. Unfortunately, they just didn't live up to the messy joy of biting into a Waf-FULL.