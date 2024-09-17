We Tried Retro Sours To See How They Compare To The Original Altoids Sours. Fans Won't Be Disappointed

There's no denying that 2000's nostalgia is in full swing and permeating every facet of 2020's culture, from toys like Polly Pocket and Tamagotchi to entertainment and food. Even McDonald's jumped on the nostalgic bandwagon in August 2024, releasing collectible cups with throwback themes, including Beanie Babies and Hello Kitty. We'll know we've reached peak 2000's nostalgia when Heinz re-releases its wildly unnaturally-colored line of EZ Squirt ketchup. But for those of us who have been around long enough to remember it first-hand, another bold treat stands out — a startlingly sour beacon in the midst of the breath mint boom of the early 2000's — Altoids Sours.

Even though the sweet-and-sour hard candies have been off the market for more than a decade, they remain deeply ingrained in the consciousness of millennials everywhere. Unable to shake the strong sense memory of the original candies and noticing that there was a widespread call for the return of Altoids' sour candy offering, Iconic Candy created the newly launched Retro Sours, which are the closest we've come to tasting that familiar acidic punch in nearly 14 years.

Available in recognizable citrus, tangerine, and mango flavors, Retro Sours hit store shelves this month, and I had to know how they compare to the candies of my teenage dirtbag era. Here's everything you need to know about the newest throwback treat for the new millennium.