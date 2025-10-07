Rick Steves Warns Against These 3 Words On European Restaurant Signs

When it comes to advice on traveling and eating abroad, Rick Steves has earned his credibility. The beloved travel writer and TV host has guided millions through Europe with practical tips gathered from his real-world experience. Steves has plenty to say about what restaurants to avoid when dining out in Europe. In a 2025 YouTube video, he shared a three-word phrase you should keep an eye out for while traveling. It seems like a relatively harmless phrase, but consider dining elsewhere when you see "food never frozen" on a menu.

"Food never frozen" sounds like a good thing, right? Never frozen food should taste fresher; however, this red flag isn't so much about quality, but rather context. Steves explains that restaurants boasting "never frozen" ingredients are often tourist traps trying to sound more authentic than they actually are. It's kind of like seeing the phrase "all natural" on a food product label at the grocery store. In theory, this should mean something, but in reality, phrases like these are used as marketing fluff.

If you find yourself in a busy, city center or historic zone, the "never frozen" claim might pop up on menus that boast several different languages and a huge variety of plates — two other red flags to avoid touristy restaurants. And remember, quality ingredients are sometimes flash frozen — especially items like seafood. For example, a good bistro might serve flash-frozen fish caught earlier that week rather than "fresh" fish that's been sitting around for days.