13 Old-School American Cafeterias You Can Still Eat At Today

Once upon a time, cafeterias weren't just for schools and hospitals, but were everyday dining establishments. For decades, millions of Americans around the country made cafeteria dining a part of their daily routine, from breakfast to lunch to dinner dates with their special someone.

Sadly, though, that tradition is quickly dying out. Dining trends have changed and the COVID-19 pandemic forced several of these classic institutions that had been open for decades to close forever ... and even more have closed since. These shuttered cafeterias are an irreplaceable loss not just to the communities these restaurants have served for so long, but to our collective memory.

But it's not all bad news though. There are still some old school cafeterias serving up delicious comfort foods the way grandma used to. So be sure to experience this quintessential slice of Americana while you still can. Your stomach will thank you for it!