13 Old-School American Cafeterias You Can Still Eat At Today
Once upon a time, cafeterias weren't just for schools and hospitals, but were everyday dining establishments. For decades, millions of Americans around the country made cafeteria dining a part of their daily routine, from breakfast to lunch to dinner dates with their special someone.
Sadly, though, that tradition is quickly dying out. Dining trends have changed and the COVID-19 pandemic forced several of these classic institutions that had been open for decades to close forever ... and even more have closed since. These shuttered cafeterias are an irreplaceable loss not just to the communities these restaurants have served for so long, but to our collective memory.
But it's not all bad news though. There are still some old school cafeterias serving up delicious comfort foods the way grandma used to. So be sure to experience this quintessential slice of Americana while you still can. Your stomach will thank you for it!
1. Cleburne Cafeteria, Houston, Texas
Cleburne Cafeteria has been serving delicious cafeteria dishes to the people of Houston, Texas since 1941. But in some ways, the story of this nationally acclaimed restaurant truly began in 1953, when Nick and Patricia Mickelis purchased it from the original owners. More than 70 years later, the Mickelis family still runs Cleburne — and the food is better than ever.
Current owner George Mickelis explained the appeal of the cafeteria experience to Good Morning America. "You like to eat with your eyes, and when you come into a cafeteria, that's exactly what you're doing," he said. "So you're able to look at what you want to have, pick it out, and have it just the way your mom would serve you if you were at home."
And the restaurant's many loyal customers clearly agree. One reviewer on Yelp wrote, "The food is great as always and [portions are] very, very generous. The services are great and helpful and friendly. The atmosphere is so comfortable and clean. The ambience is like home every time we come here."
(713) 667-2386
3606 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005
2. Philippe The Original, Los Angeles, California
Philippe The Original isn't just one of the oldest cafeteria style restaurants in the country: according to its website its are also one of the oldest restaurants in Southern California, full stop. This Los Angeles institution was opened by Philippe Mathieu way back in 1908 and has been filling bellies and fueling memories ever since.
Philippe The Original also lays claim to being the birthplace of the French dip sandwich. Though this is disputed by rival eatery Cole's Pacific Electric Buffet, one thing is indisputable: the French dip has become Phillipe The Original's signature dish, to the point where it landed the restaurant a spotlight on Food Network's list of the Best Restaurants in America.
That delicious food is also why we named Philippe The Original the best cafeteria in California. And you won't get any disagreement from local diners, who praise the restaurant's iconic atmosphere as much as the delicious food. "Philippe The Original isn't just a restaurant — it's practically a time capsule of Los Angeles itself," one patron wrote on Yelp. "My family's been eating French dips here since the Dodgers still played in Brooklyn. The sawdust floors, the counter service, the mustard that could wake up a hibernating bear — it's all part of the ritual."
(213) 628-3781
1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
3. Harry's Hofbrau, San Leandro and Redwood City, California
Established in 1954, Harry's Hofbrau quickly became a northern California institution, with locations springing up from San Jose to San Leandro. Though some locations have since closed, the original in RedWood City is one of two you can still visit to get the classic "carvery" experience, which its website describes as a fusion of cafeteria and buffet dining.
Harry's Hofbrau is serious about its meats, especially the signature roasted turkey. In fact, it serves up over a million pounds of turkey a year to clientele from all walks of life. One devotee, Bill Butler, told SFGate that he even moved his corporate headquarters across the street from Harry's Hofbrau to shorten his daily lunch commute. "We run into barbers and billionaires," he said, "people from all walks of life that are commonly connected by Harry's."
Harry's Hofbrau features a classic menu, with daily specials that can include old school cafeteria foods like chicken a la king. And customers flock to Harry's for that old school dining experience. "This type of cafeteria and hofbrau style meal is something very special, traditional and just rarer and rarer as we move inexorably further into the 21st century," one reviewer wrote on Yelp. "I want to enjoy it as much as possible while I'm walking the Earth." Amen!
(650) 366-3733
1909 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA 94063
4. Mehlman Cafeteria, St. Clairsville, Ohio
Mary Mehlman Dietrich began her career as a restaurateur selling authentic farm fresh goods and meals from a booth at a local market. By the mid 1960s, though, she had expanded to a brick and mortar joint that has become a local landmark to the residents of St. Clairsville, Ohio. Today, Mary's grandson Jay Mehlman still runs the family-owned cafeteria. He chalks up the restaurant's longevity and popularity to using fresh ingredients and down home recipes, made from scratch each day by self-taught chefs.
"Home-made food is definitely what draws people," Jay Mehlman told a Chicago publication. "Folks remark that 'it's just like my aunt used to make,' or 'my grandma had a recipe like that.'"
And he's not just blowing smoke, as customers wholeheartedly agree. "It reminds me of eating at my grandmother's house decades ago," one nostalgic Yelp reviewer wrote. "They also sell mouth-watering handmade pies. A true keeper."
(740) 695-1000
51800 National Road, St. Clairsville, OH 43950
5. Valois, Chicago, Illinois
Established way back in 1921 by French Canadian restauranteur William Valois, his namesake eatery Valois touts itself as one of the oldest still-operating cafeteria style restaurants in America. Located near the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, Valois has become a favorite dining destination for generations of students and scholars, not to mention more than a few famous faces — such as former President Barack Obama. If you were wondering what Barack Obama really eats, Valois is the place to find out!
Valois is more than just a place for celebrity chasers, though. It's also known for its homey cuisine, highlighted by its famous "see your food" slogan. And for a true old school experience, note that Valois is still cash only. Inconvenient? The line of patrons out the door don't seem to think so.
"It's nice to know that some things don't change," one customer wrote on Yelp. "Valois is like a place where time stands still — in a good way ... It's good food and nostalgia and neighborhood people mixed with visitors – who can beat that?"
(773) 667-0647
1518 E. 53rd Street, Chicago, IL 60615
6. Niki's West, Birmingham, Alabama
Niki's West opened in Birmingham, Alabama in 1957 and has been dishing up classic steak and seafood dishes with a Southern twist ever since. Okra, collard greens, and its own special Greek chicken recipe are all on the menu – the last of those a legacy of founder Gus Hontzas, who emigrated from Greece to join the family restaurant business.
And the business is still in the family, with Gus's sons Pete and Teddy Hontzas still running the restaurant all these decades later. "Every Hontzas you know in Birmingham, grew up doing something in the restaurant business," Teddy told AL.com. Teddy said that he and his brother have taken seriously the responsibility of not just continuing their father's legacy, but also building on it. "That's been our challenge. We didn't start it. We've just helped it along."
Based on how customers speak about Niki's West, it seems the Hontzas brothers are doing a bang-up job. "This place is iconic and has been around since probably before you were born, it has stood the test of time and for that reason alone, you should visit," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "When you know you're hungry and you're ready to commit to the kind of meal that might inspire you to take an afternoon nap, head on down and soak in some of this historic goodness and you can be assured that you won't regret it."
(205) 252-5751
233 Finley Ave. West, Birmingham, AL 35204
7. Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Chicago, Illinois
One recurring thread across many of these old school cafeterias is that they've survived and thrived through the decades because the restaurant is seen as a family legacy. That's definitely the case with Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen in Chicago. Brothers Jack and Charlie Raskin opened the cafeteria in 1942, and more than 80 years later, the restaurant's website proclaims it's now proudly "led by the fourth generation of the Raskin family."
Like Valois, Manny's is also a well-known favorite of former President Barack Obama, as well as numerous other Chicago politicians. But the real stars at Manny's are the long-serving staff members, many of which have been loyal Manny's employees for decades. Dan Raskin, the great-grandson of founder Jack Raskin, told WTTW, "A lot of why we've succeeded is the staff. We're family-owned; customers keep coming back — keeping people on staff for a long time is important to us."
This focus on a family atmosphere has clearly paid off. "Manny's is an institution of delicious food," one enthusiastic fan wrote on Yelp. "You grab a tray and head to the cafeteria style counter. Your sandwich is made right in front of you."
(312) 939-2855
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago, IL 60607
8. Tommy's Joynt, San Francisco, California
Launched by musician and local radio star Tommy Harris in 1947, Tommy's Joynt has stood the test of time. A Hof-Brau that offers a wide variety of freshly prepared and carved meat dishes, Tommy's Joynt is also a well-stocked bar. How well-stocked? The official website claims to have "the largest selection of imported beers anywhere." If you're looking to try some of the best beers you should be drinking, Tommy's Joynt is a great place to start!
While the line may be long, it also moves very quickly. Just make sure you know what you're going to order when you get to the carving station, otherwise you might get grumpy looks from customers and workers alike. As the restaurant proclaims on its website, "you better speak up because we move fast, so we can serve the people fast."
And the people certainly don't seem to mind, thanks to an old school experience like no other. "When you step into this place you are transported back in time." wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Tommy's is like if Thanksgiving was a restaurant. Except if it was all good and your Aunt Willis didn't bring terrible potato salad and you didn't have to pretend you liked dry turkey."
(415) 949-0399
1101 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, CA, 94109
9. Underwood's Cafeteria, Brownwood, Texas
Underwood's Cafeteria founder M.E. Underwood was way ahead of his time. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, he began his career by delivering barbecue meals straight to your door like a one-man Doordash. By the 1940s a brick-and-mortar franchise had been born, and in 1951, his brother Jimmy opened a spinoff near the location where the current Underwood's Cafeteria now stands in Brownwood, Texas.
At one point, the Underwood family expanded the franchise to 36 locations across the Southwest. Now, only the Brownwood location remains. And like so many of these cafeterias that have survived the decades, Underwood's remains a family business, with a third generation of Underwoods currently running the restaurant.
"When it comes to success, it comes down to people. You can't base your reputation on how long you've been around," co-owner Paul Underwood told KTXS. "Part of earning the business is making sure the food is fresh and hiring the right people who are friendly."
That message has resonated with customers. "Underwood's Cafeteria is a true American treasure. Choose a meat and then load up with all the fixin's. Plop down into a booth and go to town," gushed a diner on Yelp. "Antique guns and historical art pieces lined the walls of the dining rooms. Underwood's is a must visit."
(325) 646-1776
402 W Commerce St, Brownwood, TX 76801
10. Matthews Cafeteria, Tucker, Georgia
When Louise and Bill Matthews opened Matthews Cafeteria in 1955, they couldn't have known that seven decades later, customers would still be flocking to Tucker, Georgia to experience their old school cafeteria charm. According to their grandson Michael Green, who currently runs the family business, their down home Southern food attracts foodies from around the world thanks to Matthews Cafeteria being chosen for the hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
"I guess you could say we're nationally famous — internationally really," Green told The Champion. "The Food Network reruns the show about us from time to time and that always brings in some new customers. Sometimes people who're driving through the area make a special trip out to Tucker to eat here. I know we've had customers from every one of the lower 48 states."
And that true, old-school dining experience that keeps drawing people back for seconds. As one reviewer wrote on Yelp, "Wow, this restaurant is amazing. All of the food is like eating at grandma's kitchen."
(770) 939-2357
2299 Main Street, Tucker, GA, 30084
11. Kramarczuk Sausage Company, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Just how classic is the cafeteria experience at Kramarczuk Sausage Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota? In 2013, Kramarczuk Sausage Company actually won the culinary world's highest honor, landing a James Beard Award in the American Classic category. According to the James Beard Foundation, the American Classic Award is given to "locally and independently owned restaurants with timeless appeal and beloved in their region for food that reflects the character and cultural traditions of its community."
That timeless appeal began was back in 1954 when Ukrainian immigrants Wasyl and Anna Kramarczuk opened Kramarczuk Sausage Company. Today, it is still run by their son, Orest, who began working at the restaurant when he was just 10 years old. Now, six decades later, he's still doling out traditional sausages to all comers.
And as you would expect from a James Beard decorated restaurant, patrons gush about the food. "The Reuben was quite honestly one of the best Reubens I've ever had," one customer wrote on Yelp. "The meat was so tender and the dressing went perfectly with the meat and the dark rye bread. This place is an institution for a reason and I'll come back every time."
(612) 379-3018
215 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415
12. Swett's Restaurant, Nashville, Tennessee
Talk about keeping it in the family: David Swett Sr., the current owner of Swett's Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, still uses the same timeless recipes passed down to him from his mother Susie, who co-founded the restaurant way back in 1954. David Swett Sr. told Nashville Scene that keeping it simple is a foundational part of the cafeteria's success. "They ain't hard recipes," he said, "but we use all good, fresh product. We always have."
Interestingly, though, Swett's Restaurant hasn't always been a cafeteria. Until 1972, it was a traditional restaurant, but the transition to cafeteria style serving proved to be such a success that they've stuck with it ever since. It's the perfect way to get classic old school southern dishes like cornbread and pig's feet.
And patrons rave about the down-home cooking, which is second to none. "Catfish came out fresh and hot and tasty like it should, the batter was crispy and good," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Dessert taste like it came from Momma's house and the mac and cheese, make you want to hurt yourself, definitely a place to visit when you need to taste the Soul of Nashville!"
https://www.sweetsrestaurant.com/
615.329.4418
2725 Clifton Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
13. K&W Cafeteria, The Carolinas
For generations, K&W Cafeteria has been a touchstone of dining across North Carolina and beyond. Opening in Winston-Salem in 1937, K&W Cafeteria eventually expanded to a chain with more than 30 locations across the South. Though the chain experienced some hard times, contracting to just 9 locations at the time of writing, it's still a touchstone of every community it's in.
Just ask Tempie Wells, who has worked for K&W Cafeteria for more than two decades. "Places like this are a blessing to a lot of people," Wells told South Park Magazine. "Because I've been in all the K&W's and have worked in them all, I feel the love and how we are like family. Truly, every K&W's got customers that come every day that we love and are concerned about. We help people as human beings, aside from being a restaurant."
Of course, like any chain, the experience from one location to the other may vary. But for many nostalgic diners, eating at a K&W Cafeteria is like stepping back in time. "I loved it, from the food to the service to the atmosphere. It was a blast from the past," wrote one Yelp fan. "For traditional Southern comfort food in a casual, cafeteria setting served with friendly, Southern hospitality, look no further."
Various locations in North Carolina and Virginia.
Methodology
In order to determine the best old-school cafeteria experiences in the country, we considered two main criteria. First, longevity was important. We didn't want restaurants that merely emulate the old school cafeteria experience, but rather those who have preserved the authentic legacy of the cafeteria. And secondly, of course, the food had to be good. In order to make our list, the cafeteria had to meet both of these criteria, so while there are a number of newer cafeteria restaurants serving up delicious food, only those with true old-school credentials made the final cut.