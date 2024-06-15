Old-School Cafeteria Foods We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Even though many new food trends are on point, sometimes we long for the cafeteria food of yesteryear to make a comeback. When we're feeling nostalgic for one of these comforting meals, we can always try our hand at making them in the kitchen. However, part of what made those dishes great was the cafeteria experience, with so many choices at our fingertips.

We've pored over ads and menus from old-school cafeterias, uncovering quite a few retro dishes that struck our fancy or jogged our memory. Most of these retro dishes aren't completely extinct, as you can still find some of them regionally, in a handful of restaurants, or on menus in a few remaining cafeteria-style restaurants in the U.S. However, we'd like to see them make a mainstream comeback. Luckily, the internet is full of recipes, and we also found that former employees from many of these cafeterias have leaked the original recipes online.