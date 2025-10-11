The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In California

For those of us who rightfully claim breakfast as the best meal of the day, an excellent breakfast burrito is a rare but rewarding find. Usually stuffed with hearty morning classics like sausage, bacon, egg, cheese, and potatoes, breakfast burritos are a hefty commitment for your first meal of the day. If you're not afraid of going into a food coma before lunchtime, or if you're dying for a deliciously filling breakfast, I highly recommend a trip to LJ's Lil' Cafe in Cypress.

Situated in front of a Home Depot (yup, it's a little shed by the store), LJ's Lil' Cafe has been serving Orange County locals since 2021. The Orange County Register picked it up less than a year later as one of the hottest new eateries in OC. I can attest to its "understated decadence" as the article suggests.

My favorite item off the menu is the "OG Breakfast Burrito." Clocking in as big as my forearm and feeding me for at least two meals, the OG Breakfast Burrito is packed with three eggs, tater tots, Portuguese Hawaiian sausage, bacon, mixed cheese, and LJ's sauce. The original spot is merely a humble shed with an order window, a pick-up window, and a few picnic tables and umbrellas. As of July 2025, LJ's has a second location in Orange, CA, just 10 minutes away from Disneyland. With the steam LJ's is picking up, it might just earn a spot among the best breakfast burritos in the U.S.

ljslilcafe.com

Multiple locations