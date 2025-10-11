The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In California
Sometimes it's better to deviate from the well-known tourist traps and big-name chains and visit a hole-in-the-wall restaurant off the beaten path. While Michelin star restaurants offer unique takes and top-quality service, a hole-in-the-wall is a little more dynamic and gritty. For locals, regulars, and those in the know, these hidden gems are regarded as some of the best down-to-earth eateries. They may not look like much, and you may not want to bring a first date here, but the vibes and the food are priceless.
For this list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants of California, we're taking you up and down the coast, inland and shoreside. While your favorite low-key spot may not be included on this list, you might just find a new go-to for your weekly rotation. And if you're a tourist visiting the Golden State for the first time, you won't want to miss these spots. As a California girl myself, it was hard to open the gates to my favorite places, but these spots deserve praise, and you deserve some good eats.
LJ's Lil' Cafe
For those of us who rightfully claim breakfast as the best meal of the day, an excellent breakfast burrito is a rare but rewarding find. Usually stuffed with hearty morning classics like sausage, bacon, egg, cheese, and potatoes, breakfast burritos are a hefty commitment for your first meal of the day. If you're not afraid of going into a food coma before lunchtime, or if you're dying for a deliciously filling breakfast, I highly recommend a trip to LJ's Lil' Cafe in Cypress.
Situated in front of a Home Depot (yup, it's a little shed by the store), LJ's Lil' Cafe has been serving Orange County locals since 2021. The Orange County Register picked it up less than a year later as one of the hottest new eateries in OC. I can attest to its "understated decadence" as the article suggests.
My favorite item off the menu is the "OG Breakfast Burrito." Clocking in as big as my forearm and feeding me for at least two meals, the OG Breakfast Burrito is packed with three eggs, tater tots, Portuguese Hawaiian sausage, bacon, mixed cheese, and LJ's sauce. The original spot is merely a humble shed with an order window, a pick-up window, and a few picnic tables and umbrellas. As of July 2025, LJ's has a second location in Orange, CA, just 10 minutes away from Disneyland. With the steam LJ's is picking up, it might just earn a spot among the best breakfast burritos in the U.S.
Multiple locations
Jus' Poke
If you want fresh fish, it only makes sense to go to the beach or the bay, right? Since California is a coastal state, there's no shortage of incredible sushi and poke spots. Poke has become very popular on the mainland U.S., but its origins actually come from Hawaii. Although there's a lot to know about the delicious, fishy dish, there are two main points to keep in mind for good poke: Keep it fresh and keep it simple. And for the price, nothing is fresher or simpler than Jus' Poke in Redondo Beach.
Jus' Poke is a little gem off the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, serving at most eight pre-marinated flavors, including a simple sesame oil and green onion mix, and a spicy poke with spicy sauce and chili peppers. The Daily Breeze of Hermosa Beach has recognized Jus' Poke for its reasonable pricing and excellent value.
Whatever flavor you order, you're sure to get a mouthful of fresh, delectable tuna. You order in a cafeteria line fashion, choosing your poke and then picking from a variety of sides. You may be eating on a wooden picnic bench on a concrete sidewalk, but the poke and gentle breeze will take you straight to Hawaii. Just close your eyes and drown out the sound of the big rigs passing by.
(310) 379-1133
501 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Submarine Center
I'll be honest. I was never a pastrami girl before this place, but Submarine Center truly changed me. I mean, juicy, salty, shredded meat on a bed of fresh lettuce and tomatoes? How could I not fall in love? It's on the expensive side for a sandwich, but for good reason; a hot pastrami from Submarine Center will absolutely hit the spot.
If we're talking hole-in-the-wall restaurants, Submarine Center is exactly that — small, a little dingy, and off the beaten path. The place is right next to the train station, and it's easy to miss if you're not looking for it. The locals, though, know exactly what's going on. Situated next to West Portal Station in San Francisco, this place makes some of the best sandwiches in the city.
Whether you're passing through the neighborhood or on a journey to find the best pastrami on the planet, Sub Center's got you covered. It offers a variety of sandwiches for dine-in or take-out. With hot and cold subs made to your liking in various sizes, it's perfect for light and heavy eaters. A hungry diner on the San Francisco subreddit asked for the best sub in the city, and commenters overwhelmingly responded with Submarine Center. Beloved by locals and transplants alike, this hole-in-the-wall certainly deserves all its hype.
(415) 564-1455
820 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94127
Basa Seafood Express
Here's another delicious seafood spot on this list — and rightfully so. Admittedly, I discovered Basa Seafood Express via TikTok back in 2023. It boasted fresh fish at unbeatable prices, so how could I deny a good meal under $10? Basa Seafood Express is located in the Mission District of San Francisco and offers only take-out, with a couple of tables outside the store. Nevertheless, the taste of the fresh fish is undeniable.
Basa Seafood Express can serve such high-quality fish because the joint is essentially a mini seafood market, which is the best way to ensure fresh fish. According to Basa's website, owner Scott Lai can get the best deals because of his longstanding relationships with his suppliers. Customers can really taste the difference. On the San Francisco subreddit, Basa Seafood has been mentioned as one of the best places to get sushi-grade fish. The same subreddit also notes that the clam chowder is among the best. Speaking from personal experience, getting a small to-go container of deliciously creamy chowder and eating it right outside is so worth it.
(415) 550-2388
3064 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Brazilian Acai Bowls & Juice Bar
When you think of acai bowls, you may think of the beach, a laid-back vacation, or an almond mom's favorite breakfast — not a pitstop on a long road trip. But this Brazilian acai bowl spot in Bakersfield will surprise you. While you're busy thinking of how this fruit even blasted its way into American cuisine, I'll be getting my acai fix from Brazilian Acai Bowls & Juice Bar. I was first introduced to this spot by a friend who frequents Brazil, the home of acai. She claimed that these acai bowls rival those in Brazil, and although I've never visited the country, I'm inclined to believe her.
The sweet treat from this Bakerfield joint is the perfect balance of delicious and nutritious. The Yelp page boasts multiple 5-star reviews, with locals and tourists praising the restaurant for its freshness, unique flavors, and diverse offerings. Apart from acai bowls, Brazilian Acai Bowls & Juice Bar also serves superfood smoothies, juice cleanses, vegan sandwiches, soups, salads, and energy bites. This place may look like an average health bar, but it's so much more than that. From the thoughtful staff to the authentic flavors, this Bakersfield hole-in-the-wall had me floored.
(661) 556-2106
1400 Calloway Drive, Ste 103, Bakersfield, CA 93312
House of Pancakes
I thought long and hard about whether or not I should include House of Pancakes on this list; not because it isn't amazing, but because I wanted to keep this a secret for me and my loved ones. I decided against it since I'm happy to give this Chinese restaurant its well-deserved flowers (and hopefully, more business)!
A far cry from the International House of Pancakes, which it's often mistaken for, House of Pancakes is a restaurant in the Sunset District of San Francisco, offering a blend of Chinese and American classics. The standout dishes (and my go-tos) are the flaky and flavorful beef roll pancakes, the chewy and satiating beef hand-pulled noodles, and the snappy garlic string beans. Although I am by no means an expert on Chinese cuisine, I can confidently say that House of Pancakes always satisfies. And if you're eating with a large group, ordering family-style makes your meal come out to less than $15 — a total win in the Bay Area. If you forget to bring cash to this cash-only spot, there are plenty of ATMs nearby.
If nostalgia and personal ties won't convince you, maybe the hundreds of 5-star reviews will. House of Pancakes has been included on The Infatuation's list of "The Best Chinese Restaurants In San Francisco," and is #2 on the outlet's ranking of the city's best scallion pancakes. This small but charming spot has my heart, and hopefully, it'll have yours too.
(415) 681-8388
937 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116
La Taqueria
Up next on this list is a classic that many people know and love. Any good list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in California is bound to mention a Mexican spot or two. First up is one in Mission, San Francisco, one of the oldest districts in the city. It's home to multiple taquerias, cafes, live music bars, thrift stores, and cocktail lounges. If you don't feel like whipping up your own drink at home, the Mission's got you covered. And if you're itching for a classic taco and an overstuffed super burrito, La Taqueria will surely satisfy.
Named one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in California by LoveFood, La Taqueria has been a city staple for more than half a century. From its open layout and colorful decor to its iconic red baskets, the vibe is certainly everything you could ask for from a trustworthy Mexican joint. The burritos are simply delicious (there's no rice, so you're getting more meat and more flavor), and people rave about the quality of the carne asada. There are so many incredible options for tacos, burritos, and quesadillas in the Mission, but La Taqueria will always hit the spot.
(415) 285-7117
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Tennessee Grill
If it were up to me, this list would only include breakfast food and diners, but I had to give the late risers a break. Luckily, this spot in San Francisco serves classic sweet and savory breakfast options all day, as well as eclectic dinner and lunch dishes. The Sunset is a residential part of the city, so you'll get more locals and regulars around these parts. Tennessee Grill is basically a home base for many of them.
The restaurant has been open since 1953 and offers endless choices on its menu. From classic corned beef hash and eggs to fresh fried oysters and a Burmese tea leaf salad, this low-key diner has something for everybody. According to the owner, Kyaw Soe, the grill has seen some of its regular customers for decades. In a 2024 interview with San Francisco's Richmond Review/Sunset Beacon, Soe said "Overall, business has been good, so I plan to keep selling food." The simplicity and humility of Tennessee Grill reflect its kind owner, and hopefully, you're convinced to keep buying the food he's selling.
(415) 664-7834
1128 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116
JV's Mexican Food
Now, let's move a little south and get to more Mexican food hits. For authentic Mexican food in California, San Diego is your best bet. Where the land and sea meet, JV's Mexican Food serves some of the best surf and turf Baja-style grub you could ask for. Baja-style food is characterized by a mix of Mexican cooking with coastal flavors and ingredients. This means fried fish tacos, crunchy slaw, and spicy, creamy sauces.
JV's Mexican Food was named one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in San Diego by VibeMap, and locals couldn't agree more. Comments in the San Diego subreddit confirm JV's is a go-to for many people, and the soups are highlighted as a no-brainer order. Being a short drive away from the University of San Diego, you're sure to run into hungry college kids making the most of their money, so you can trust that JV's is a good deal. If the colorful interior and loud menu don't beckon you in, the affordable prices definitely will.
(619) 276-0758
1112 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110
Savory Fried Chicken
Nestled in a little strip mall off the beaten path of Elk Grove is an unassuming chicken shop with a simple name: Savory Fried Chicken. This chicken shop is worth its weight in gold, as your hefty to-go box contains crispy, juicy fried chicken and garlic fried rice that'll surely last you a few meals. This Filipino shop offers more than just fried chicken, including classic Filipino silogs (a meal with garlic rice and egg), noodle dishes, and ice cold desserts to cool you from the Sacramento sun.
It may sound like I'm hyping up this little Filipino joint, but it's for good reason. Although it has been overlooked by public media, the locals and in-crowd know that Savory's is true home cooking. Thrown around in subreddits and TikToks, the crunchy lumpia, the hot, sweet, and sticky malasadas, and the crispy chicken skin at this Filipino spot will keep you coming back.
savoryfriedchicken.smartonlineorder.com
(916) 395-3905
9174 Franklin Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758
Volcano Curry of Japan
If you've ever been to the city of San Francisco, specifically on the west side in the Richmond District, you'll know that the sun rarely makes an appearance and Karl the Fog often sets up shop for weeks on end. But the glimmer of hope for many locals is that this cloudy, gloomy weather means warm soup, comfort food, and, for those in the know, piping hot Japanese curry and fresh white rice. The go-to spot for this elite combo is Volcano Curry of Japan.
On the corner of a main street with limited parking, this hole-in-the-wall doesn't call much attention to itself, but once you step inside and get a whiff of the aromas, it's hard to ignore. The obvious first-time order is the chicken katsu curry. If you've never had Japanese curry, expect it to be a sweet, savory, thick, spicy sauce/stew with potatoes and carrots. It easily complements the fluffy white rice and flavorful chicken.
Don't just take my word for it, though. Locals on the San Francisco subreddit have hyped this place up to the max with nearly 600 upvotes and hundreds of positive comments singing Volcano Curry's praises. It has also been featured on The Infatuation's list of "The Best Meals For Under $15 In SF." People love this spot for its down-to-earth vibe, giant portions, and reliable service. If you're ever in the city and need a pick-me-up, Volcano Curry's got you covered.
(415) 752-7671
5454 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121
Froggy's
Last on our list is a UC Davis, college town favorite. We couldn't go through this whole list without mentioning at least one burger joint, right? Davis is a town that outsiders know little about and insiders protect with their lives. Luckily, with the help of Davis graduates, alumni, and natives, the golden low-key bar of Froggy's has been offered to the public, and I couldn't be more thankful.
Froggy's is a little blast to the past for many old-timers, and so nostalgic that even a newcomer like me could conjure up fond memories. The interior is your average bar and grill, with a few tables, wooden chairs, and a bar speckled with long-time regulars. Technically one with Tommy J's Grill and Catering (the two share an address on Google maps), Froggy's has been a staple of the community for decades, and college kids and locals alike praise it for its out-of-this-world burgers. With hundreds of 5-star reviews on Yelp and even more positive feedback from the UC Davis subreddit, it's no wonder food bloggers rave about Froggy's.
(530) 758-7550
726 2nd St, Davis, CA 95616