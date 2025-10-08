One Of America's Most Haunted Restaurants Is In This Coastal South Carolina Town

The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro is one of the spookiest destinations in Little River, South Carolina. Its lore has bewitched visitors from all over the world, including the Travel Channel. One of the most haunted restaurants in America, The Brentwood Restaurant relishes its supernatural flair, offering a three course Ghost Dinner and Tour on select Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year for those brave enough to partake.

Eric and Kimberly Masson, who owned and operated The Brentwood for 15 years, starting in 2007, considered selling the restaurant from the jump (pun intended) after observing kitchen equipment mysteriously starting without any human contact. The couple repeatedly saw inexplicable shadows and sensed a certain ominous air in the bar and front dining room. After what they considered an irrefutable sign — a glass falling from the bar and breaking into smithereens when they moved an old picture in the men's restroom, the husband and wife accepted the help of paranormal investigator Stephen Lancaster, who studied the property for a year. Lancaster called The Brentwood a "Holy Grail" of haunted spaces (via WPDE ABC15).

The Massons and Lancaster are not the only spectators of ghostly antics. The Brentwood Restaurant has published a list of "strange happenings" on its website that describes various eyewitness accounts of paranormal activity occurring on the property. Several witnesses saw a face in the upstairs window when no one was there and floating orbs of light and shadows briefly appearing and disappearing. Disembodied voices have been heard, and patrons have been known to mysteriously get locked in the bathroom. Jane Figueroa, manager and ghost tour hostess, told The Sun News in 2023 that some employees have quit because of the spectral happenings.