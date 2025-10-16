The Fast Food Fried Chicken Michael Jackson Couldn't Get Enough Of

Despite his death in June of 2009, Michael Jackson's legacy is deeply rooted in the fabric of pop culture. A household name synonymous with music and dance, Jackson was dubbed as The King of Pop and is considered one of the greatest performers of all time. Anytime Jackson went on stage, he had such an effect on the audience that fans could simply not get enough of him, always craving more. But what could Jackson never get enough of? It turns out, it was good ol' KFC.

The King of Pop loved KFC and ate it constantly while on tour. Jackson's go-to order included KFC's original chicken breasts, but what they were served with depended on whether he was having breakfast, lunch, or dinner. (Yes, MJ liked the chain's fried chicken so much that could eat it at any time of the day.) For breakfast, Jackson often enjoyed KFC chicken with a side of scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes, corn, and biscuits as well as some gravy, butter spray, and strawberry jelly. For lunch or dinner, the scrambled eggs would simply be omitted. Regardless, KFC's chicken was central to nearly all his meals. And to wash it all down, Jackson liked white wine (sometimes concealed in cans of Diet Coke).