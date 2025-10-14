Forget Boring Salt And Pepper, This Egyptian Seasoning Takes Asparagus To The Next Level

Instead of sticking to basic seasonings like salt and pepper when cooking vegetables, give them an upgrade by playing with less common flavors. For instance, your regular combining butter and miso creates an umami bomb that will enhance your broccoli. In a similar vein, if you want to take your asparagus to the next level, consider trying it with a bit of dukkah.

An Egyptian seasoning made by grinding or pounding nuts and seeds together with dry spices, dukkah will give your asparagus a savory, nutty, and smoky edge. It offers a bold crunch along with an earthy flavor that can completely transform your asparagus. Moreover, dukkah typically also has salt and pepper in it, so you do get their respective flavor-enhancing abilities and subtle spiciness, but with the added complexity of ingredients like cumin and coriander.

Vegan recipe developer Nisha Vora told Chowhound asparagus really comes to life with dukkah, elaborating that "most varieties of dukkah contain sesame seeds and some form of nuts, which are lovely pairings for asparagus." Specifically, it tends to be made with hazelnuts. The tender texture of asparagus really benefits from these ingredients, which Vora believes "can add a fun pop of indulgent textural contrast to vegetal asparagus."