14 Ways To Take Asparagus To The Next Level

Asparagus can be delicious prepared simply, either steamed or sauteed and served with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. However, this delicate veggie can get old after a while, especially when it's out of season and not at its most flavorful. Conversely, you might want to take asparagus to the next level when it is in season and you have a glut to use up, so you find yourself eating it frequently.

There are so many tweaks you can make and methods you can try to turn things up a notch. You might want to add extra ingredients, such as a drizzle of brown butter or a splodge of labneh, or maybe you'd rather serve it in new ways, like in tacos or wrapped in puff pastry. There are really no rules when it comes to this delicious spring vegetable. It's not too assertive to work in many types of dishes, yet it can still hold its own enough for its flavor to come through.

Veggies are often relegated to life as plain side dishes. But we're about to show you that asparagus can be way more exciting than this. You just have to get creative and not be afraid to try something new, and you'll be surprised how tasty the outcome is. Here are 14 ways to level up your asparagus that you need to try.