Will Boiling Water Really Unclog Your Kitchen Sink?

Unfortunately, the boiling water hack isn't the only clog-related piece of home advice worth ignoring. Pouring salt down your drain at night won't prevent clogs, either. The salt-pouring method is likely based on the mistaken belief that the substance might be coarse enough to scour the insides of pipes, preventing buildup. Many also argue that you should never use drain cleaner in your kitchen sink, both for environmental and safety reasons.

With so many familiar unclogging practices debunked, what should frustrated folks do instead? There are numerous worthwhile methods, depending on the nature of the obstruction. These range from physically dislodging the debris with a plunger, snake, or wet-dry vac to experimenting in some home chemistry by combining baking soda and vinegar, which creates a foaming solution that attacks blockages as it's poured down the drain.

Prevention also goes a long way in fighting clogs. There are certain things you should never put down your drain for this exact reason, including flour, coffee grounds, and potato peels. Additionally, a simple and affordable addition like a mesh strainer that filters the water as it drains can prevent most larger food remnants from ever making it into the drain to begin with. If you are faced with a stubborn kitchen sink clog, don't bother with boiling water. You won't just be wasting your time; you might be doing real damage to your sink and plumbing, too.