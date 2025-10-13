The Popular Soda Frank Sinatra Always Demanded Backstage

Frank Sinatra mesmerized audiences across the world with his beautiful voice and elegant charm. With songs such as "Fly Me to the Moon" and "That's Life," the beloved singer made the audience sway to his tunes, often leaving them craving for more. Yet behind the timeless live performances on stage, there was a lot of planning, effort, and Coca-Cola involved. Sinatra had an extensive rider, a list of requirements that a musician needs for a performance. Sinatra's rider requested 24 sodas to be present in his dressing room, the majority of which were the diet kind. Key among these was Coca-Cola. In fact, according to Sinatra's close friend, Tony Oppedisano, the iconic singer liked to have his Coke in a specific way — flat. Sinatra wasn't a big fan of carbonation and would often let his soda sit in the refrigerator to reduce it.

The rider had other varieties of soda, too, but Coke was one beverage that Sinatra always made sure was backstage before performing. The cola played such an important part in his life that once, during the early days of his romance with Ava Gardner, Sinatra reportedly arrived with an emerald necklace and six cases of Coca-Cola to woo her!