Dining Out In This American City Costs More Than Anywhere Else In The Country

At a time when even fast-food restaurants have become exorbitantly expensive due to factors like food inflation and increasing labor costs, many American consumers are shying away from dining out. And depending on where you live in the U.S., patronizing local dining establishments might be even costlier. According to data analyzed by Chef's Pencil and supplied by Numbeo (a database that monitors wages and daily living expenses across the world), Miami is the most expensive American city for dining out.

Chef's Pencil took the average monthly salary for each of the 170 cities featured in its ranking and compared it to the price for a mid-range restaurant meal in those same cities. Based on these figures, the average monthly salary in Miami is $4,230, whereas the cost for a mid-range restaurant meal for one person is $60. Of course, Miami is known for its beaches and exciting nightlife, as well as its status as a hub for Latin and Hispanic culture. The city is also home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, including high-end establishments, casual eateries, and bars/pubs. Eating your way through Miami certainly isn't cheap, and we uncovered some of the most expensive (and intriguing) dining establishments offered by the Magic City.