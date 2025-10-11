Dining Out In This American City Costs More Than Anywhere Else In The Country
At a time when even fast-food restaurants have become exorbitantly expensive due to factors like food inflation and increasing labor costs, many American consumers are shying away from dining out. And depending on where you live in the U.S., patronizing local dining establishments might be even costlier. According to data analyzed by Chef's Pencil and supplied by Numbeo (a database that monitors wages and daily living expenses across the world), Miami is the most expensive American city for dining out.
Chef's Pencil took the average monthly salary for each of the 170 cities featured in its ranking and compared it to the price for a mid-range restaurant meal in those same cities. Based on these figures, the average monthly salary in Miami is $4,230, whereas the cost for a mid-range restaurant meal for one person is $60. Of course, Miami is known for its beaches and exciting nightlife, as well as its status as a hub for Latin and Hispanic culture. The city is also home to an eclectic mix of restaurants, including high-end establishments, casual eateries, and bars/pubs. Eating your way through Miami certainly isn't cheap, and we uncovered some of the most expensive (and intriguing) dining establishments offered by the Magic City.
Are the most expensive restaurants in Miami worth the hype?
There's plenty to do and see in Miami, particularly when it comes to dining out. The city features many noteworthy establishments that offer a range of cuisines, including Colombian, French, Japanese, Thai, Cuban, and more. Michelin-starred Elcielo Miami has a dynamically priced tasting menu courtesy of chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, whose specialty is Colombian cuisine. The tasting menu touts many innovative dishes, including the Tree of Life, which is a yucca-based appetizer, and Chocotherapy, a sensory dessert that entails pouring a chocolate mixture over the patron's hands and having them lick it off. At its least expensive, Elcielo Miami costs $245 per person.
Another notable Michelin-starred Miami restaurant, Hiden serves omakase-style cuisine within a speakeasy-inspired environment. The restaurant seats eight diners at a time and boasts a chef-selected menu using seasonally sourced, fresh ingredients. A meal at Hiden will run Miami diners $300 per person. Finances permitting, it's perfectly fine to splurge on a high-end meal at a fancy restaurant, such as those highlighted here. Consumers should be wary of the signs that a meal isn't worth the price tag, however, like being charged for every add-on and emphasis on fad ingredients that might not even be the real deal.
Miami restaurants that offer the most value for your money
While Chef's Pencil's analysis showed that dining out in Miami costs more than it does in other American cities, that doesn't mean people can't find good value for their hard-earned bucks. In this case, Marabú is an excellent choice for consumers seeking a tasty yet (relatively) affordable meal. Marabú has several menus, including lunch, happy hour, and even child-friendly fare. When it comes to dinner entrees, there is a selection of steaks (the most expensive being the fire-grilled Angus ribeye at $59), chicken, fish, and sandwiches, which are priced pretty reasonably when compared to high-end restaurants in the city.
Highlighted as a Traveler's Choice by Tripadvisor in 2025, Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina serves an assortment of Cuban dishes, such as hot-pressed Cubano sandwiches, churrasco, yuca fries, and empanadas. Old's Havana also offers an excellent selection of Cuban cocktails (dubbing itself "La Casa del Mojito") and provides entertainment in the form of live music. During financially tough times, diners in Miami (and elsewhere in the nation) must choose restaurants wisely. Fortunately, Miami is a city with plenty of attractive dining options available at several price points.