The Microwave Part Everyone Forgets To Clean

Microwaves are an essential kitchen tool that can cook chocolate pudding cake, heat up a frozen slice of pizza, or even simply boil some water to add to your pack of instant noodles. But unbeknownst to many, while your microwave slowly toils away churning out dish after dish, its filter, if not cleaned regularly, takes a beating.

While we may give our microwave a regular wipe down every now and again, cleaning its turntable and inner surface areas along with the door, it's imperative to also clean its filters. Most modern-day microwaves come with two types of filters, grease and charcoal, and they both play a vital role in the overall functioning of the microwave.

The grease filter helps keep the internal ventilation system of the microwave functioning smoothly by restricting dirt and grime from getting into it. If not cleaned regularly, the filter can clog up with food residue and create ventilation issues with the exhaust fan. This can impair the fan's ability to filter clean air back out. The charcoal filter, on the other hand, helps soak up unpleasant odors and fumes, preventing them from wafting in your kitchen as the microwave cooks or heats your food. Both need to be cleaned at different intervals and require a different approach.