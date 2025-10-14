The Microwave Part Everyone Forgets To Clean
Microwaves are an essential kitchen tool that can cook chocolate pudding cake, heat up a frozen slice of pizza, or even simply boil some water to add to your pack of instant noodles. But unbeknownst to many, while your microwave slowly toils away churning out dish after dish, its filter, if not cleaned regularly, takes a beating.
While we may give our microwave a regular wipe down every now and again, cleaning its turntable and inner surface areas along with the door, it's imperative to also clean its filters. Most modern-day microwaves come with two types of filters, grease and charcoal, and they both play a vital role in the overall functioning of the microwave.
The grease filter helps keep the internal ventilation system of the microwave functioning smoothly by restricting dirt and grime from getting into it. If not cleaned regularly, the filter can clog up with food residue and create ventilation issues with the exhaust fan. This can impair the fan's ability to filter clean air back out. The charcoal filter, on the other hand, helps soak up unpleasant odors and fumes, preventing them from wafting in your kitchen as the microwave cooks or heats your food. Both need to be cleaned at different intervals and require a different approach.
How to clean your microwave filters
When it comes to cleaning your microwave, it's best to do it regularly and not wait till there's a significant buildup of dirt and grime. A general rule of thumb suggests cleaning grease filters monthly. The most important part about cleaning them is to identify where they are placed in your particular microwave. Most grease filters can be found underneath the appliance, but it's always a good idea to double-check based on your particular model by referring to the manual. Some microwaves might even have multiple grease filters.
Once you've found them, gently remove the filters from the microwave and knock them lightly to remove any large debris. You can then submerge the grease filters in a mixture of hot water and liquid soap, and let them soak for around 15 minutes — or longer if they still look mucky. All you need to do after is wash the filters with a sponge. Be sure to do this gently so you don't accidentally damage them. You'll also need to dry them thoroughly before popping them back into your microwave.
Charcoal filters are typically located on the top of the microwave and actually can't really be cleaned. Instead, they should be replaced every six months — three months if you use your microwave very frequently, and about seven or eight if you don't. However, they aren't very expensive, and it's a good idea to have a few on hand so that you can swap them out with old ones biannually, or whenever you spot a significant buildup of grime.