For Spicy, Flavorful Fries, Make Them The Kenyan Way

If sizzling hot fries and equally hot spices are two of your favorite things, you can combine them into one flavor-packed side dish, just the way they do in Kenya. Masala fries, aka fries tossed in spices, are a staple in the country. Kenyans first became familiar with potatoes in the 19th century, when the British introduced the spud to East African countries. Since then, the potato has not only survived there but has also thrived, turning into a central part of Kenyan cuisine while also becoming a viable crop for farmers. Somewhere down the line, those spuds began to be fried, and Kenyans added spices to the mix to make the fries, or chips as one would refer to them in the U.K., their own.

Made by giving regular fries a spicy twist, the Kenyan version offers the same savory familiarity of deep-fried potato sticks but with a bold and flavorful kick. Rather than just tossing dry spices over the fries, the dish involves creating a thick sauce of sorts. Aromatics like onions, fresh chili, garlic, and ginger are toasted in hot oil with puréed tomatoes and chili sauce. Powdered spices like turmeric, coriander, and red chili are sprinkled in as well, and the whole thing is simmered until the mixture becomes thick enough to toss the fries in. The masala fries can be served with a dash of lime, a side of coleslaw, or really any French fry topping of your choice.