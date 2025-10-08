For Spicy, Flavorful Fries, Make Them The Kenyan Way
If sizzling hot fries and equally hot spices are two of your favorite things, you can combine them into one flavor-packed side dish, just the way they do in Kenya. Masala fries, aka fries tossed in spices, are a staple in the country. Kenyans first became familiar with potatoes in the 19th century, when the British introduced the spud to East African countries. Since then, the potato has not only survived there but has also thrived, turning into a central part of Kenyan cuisine while also becoming a viable crop for farmers. Somewhere down the line, those spuds began to be fried, and Kenyans added spices to the mix to make the fries, or chips as one would refer to them in the U.K., their own.
Made by giving regular fries a spicy twist, the Kenyan version offers the same savory familiarity of deep-fried potato sticks but with a bold and flavorful kick. Rather than just tossing dry spices over the fries, the dish involves creating a thick sauce of sorts. Aromatics like onions, fresh chili, garlic, and ginger are toasted in hot oil with puréed tomatoes and chili sauce. Powdered spices like turmeric, coriander, and red chili are sprinkled in as well, and the whole thing is simmered until the mixture becomes thick enough to toss the fries in. The masala fries can be served with a dash of lime, a side of coleslaw, or really any French fry topping of your choice.
Ways to take your spicy fries to the next level
There are many different ways people eat fries around the world. From dousing them in gravy to serving them alongside batter-fried fish, most countries and cultures have their own, unique way of eating them. But that doesn't mean you can't give them a customized spin.
For starters, you can tweak the sauce for your spicy masala fries based on any ingredients you happen to have on hand. Swap out tomato puree with canned tomatoes that are chopped and blended. You can even stir in some ketchup for a sweeter, tangier, umami-infused punch. The spices can be switched around too. For instance, instead of turmeric and chili powder, use cumin, cayenne, and black pepper. Or, use the catch-all spice garam masala, a blend that already has ingredients like cumin and coriander powder in it plus a few extras, like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper. You can also give your spicy fries a meaty twist by taking inspiration from another popular dish in Kenya: chips vuruga. This is a tantalizing marriage of beef and fries, tied together with a spicy sauce based on either Worcestershire or puréed tomatoes.
And why stop at just fries and their spicy toppings? Go the extra mile and pair them with a wide range of delicious dips. Try, for example, a rich and creamy avocado mayo to balance out spiciness, or opt for a sweet and sour sauce for a more tangy kick. The possibilities to make these spicy fries your own are truly endless.