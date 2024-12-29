13 Toppings To Level-Up French Fries

French fries are perfect just as they are: crispy, golden, salty. You honestly can't fault them in their delicious simplicity. But after a while, eating them with ketchup or mayo as a dip can start to feel uninspired. If you've ever found yourself staring at a plate of fries, wishing for a bit more excitement, you're not the only one.

The good news is you don't need to reinvent the fries to elevate them. You just need to give them a worthy topping. And there are so many things out there that you can pile on top of them. Whether you're craving something rich and creamy, bold and spicy, or filling enough to make your fries a meal, you have options.

You're about to find out about 13 awesome toppings to level-up french fries. Some of them you will definitely have seen before, but others are new and different. You can use just one of our topping suggestions or combine several to make an epic dish. Whether you want to make loaded fries as a snack, a side, or a full meal, you can find the perfect topping below.