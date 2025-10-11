The Ordering Habit That Seriously Annoys Restaurant Servers

In a world where we can tailor more and more of our experiences to our personal preferences, the work of restaurant servers grows increasingly more treacherous. While many servers are doing their best to make sure you have a good experience, when diners stop considering the people behind their dining experience, things start getting hairy. Of the customer habits that servers find most inconsiderate, asking for an endless amount of substitutions has become one of the bigger points of contention.

It likely has something to do with "the customer is always right" mentality that came with the turn of the 20th century, and has only seemed to amplify with the passing of time. However, it seems as if now, more than ever, people feel that if they are paying good money for something, they are entitled to have it just the way they want it. While it may seem innocuous enough in the case of menu substitutions, it really can throw a wrench in the flow of service.

Oftentimes restaurants give servers the option for modifications when entering orders into the point of sale system. For example, if a sandwich comes with tomato, they may be presented with a button that says no tomato — an easy fix. However, when folks start adding and subtracting different ingredients, it can take quite a bit of time for the server to make the appropriate notes on the order. Not to mention, it can get pretty confusing for a busy kitchen staff.