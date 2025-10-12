The Pasta Sauce Shortcut That Starts With Cottage Cheese

Many recipes use cottage cheese as a secret ingredient these days, and it's easy to see why it's all the rage. It's a protein-packed alternative to other options like mayonnaise or yogurt. You might put cottage cheese in your pancakes, mashed potatoes, or even pasta salad — but what about Alfredo sauce? Cottage cheese is quite the alternative to boost the pasta sauce with varying nutrients — without sacrificing the flavor.

Cottage cheese is a good ingredient for your creamy, homemade Alfredo pasta sauce for a few reasons. Cottage cheese is loaded with protein and nutrients that may make the sauce more filling. It'll also cut the calories and fat levels in Alfredo sauce by replacing the heavy cream and full-fat butter typically used in the American version of the recipe. Even without heavy cream, you don't have to worry about the consistency, because there are ways to boost it with cottage cheese. And to top it off, cottage cheese adds a mildly rich tang, but it won't take away from the parmesan that should still make its way into the sauce.