12 Mistakes Everyone Makes Eating At A Chinese Restaurant, According To Chefs

One of the simplest ways to miss out at a Chinese restaurant is to treat the meal like a solo plate. In most Chinese dining cultures, meals are family style: multiple dishes come to the center of the table, and everyone helps themselves. This is why lazy Susans are common on larger tables in Chinese restaurants. Ordering in this way gives you a more balanced meal and means you get to try more dishes.

"Probably the biggest mistake, at least from a cultural perspective, is when people order individual entrees at a Chinese restaurant," Sarah and Kaitlin Leung tell us. "A Chinese meal is meant to be served family style," they add. James Fu agrees that sharing plates is the way to go at a Chinese restaurant, giving diners the best experience.

If you're used to individual entrees, you might struggle to know how much to order. While this can vary depending on appetite or preference, on average, you want to order one dish per person, plus one or two — more for a larger table than a smaller one. This should be a range of dishes, not just proteins. Rice isn't usually included in this equation, while noodle dishes may or may not be. Family-style dining isn't just about logistics. It's how the cuisine is meant to be enjoyed. So, embrace it and don't hog your favorite plate.