You Couldn't Sip A Mimosa At Brunch In NYC Until 2016. Here's Why

If you know anything about recent history, you're aware that 2016 was a politically polarizing year, to say the least. However, amidst the turmoil, in September New York's then-governor Andrew Cuomo made one move with the potential to please Americans across political aisles: he signed a law nixing New York's longstanding restrictions on serving alcohol before 12 p.m. on Sundays.

Affectionately nicknamed the "Brunch Bill," the measure permitted restaurants to start pouring drinks as early as 10 a.m. on Sundays. This was good news for fans of mimosa-laden weekend brunches, who previously had to wait until noon to get started. For restaurants outside of New York City, there was more good news. In case of special events, establishments could apply for one-day permits allowing them to start serving booze at 8 a.m.

New York's regulations regarding alcohol are among the weirdest food laws in the United States. The Brunch Bill put to rest over 80 years' worth of constraints. Why the change? Part of it was, of all things, soccer fans. Given soccer's international appeal, differing time zones meant fans were hitting up bars at earlier hours. Unfortunately, due to restrictions, soccer aficionados were out of luck if they wanted a beer or two on game day. The law also received considerable support from restaurant and bar lobbies that felt New York's longstanding rules stymied business growth.