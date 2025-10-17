Cooking These Meats In A Slow Cooker Is A One-Way Ticket To Disappointment

It's hard to argue that slow cookers aren't among the more versatile tools in a home cook's kitchen. Slow cooker recipes make your life easier by producing delicious meals and sides like chili, pot roast, dips, and even desserts with just minutes of prep time in an otherwise hands-off experience. However, it's critical to understand that not every protein is a good fit for slow cooking. Generally speaking, choosing high-end, extra-lean, or simple-to-cook cuts is an easy way to end up with a disappointing result.

First, set aside the premium cuts of steak for other cooking methods, whether it's grilling, roasting, pan-searing, or other styles. These include ribeye, strip loin, tenderloin, and sirloin. They're better-suited to quick, high-heat processes that lock in the flavor and juiciness.

Chicken breast is also worth avoiding when slow cooking due to its leanness. With so little natural fat, it can turn rubbery and unpleasant during the long, slow heating process. That issue also makes pork tenderloin an undesirable choice along with its cost. Also, while it may be obvious to some, you shouldn't cook fish in a slow cooker. This is primarily for texture reasons, as this delicate protein could turn out tough or mushy. Plus, many types of seafood will dry out dramatically.