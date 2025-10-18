These 2 Restaurant Chains Are Owned By Panda Express. Have You Eaten At Them?

At Hibachi-San, a smaller menu is offered compared to what you might be used to at Panda Express. It highlights poke bowls, which come in three sizes and have protein choices like its Original Tuna, Spicy Crab, and Creamy Bay Scallops. Hibachi-San also has bowls like its Speggy, which has Spam and a Sesame Chicken Bowl that might remind you of the classic option offered at Panda Express. The reviews over on Yelp for one of its locations are mixed, with complaints about pricing, so take that into consideration before deciding to go.

In comparison, Panda Inn seems more like an elevated sit-down dining experience compared to the casual vibe of Panda Express. The restaurant in Pasadena reopened in November 2024 after closing for nearly two years due to renovations, and other locations are in places like Glendale. Some of the appetizers include spring rolls, crab wontons, and cucumber salad like you might expect from a typical Chinese restaurant. There are also traditional Chinese-American entrees like Mongolian beef and fried rice, of course. Perhaps what sets it apart are its sushi options, like its Tofu & Green Treasure Roll, which has asparagus and cucumber. Published reviews give it a favorable rating, so it might live up to the hype and be worth a try if you find yourself hungry in California sometime.

