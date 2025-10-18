Don't Mess Up Your Burgers With This Common Seasoning Mistake

While most of us love a sizzling and juicy burger, making it at home and ensuring that it has a good balance of flavor can get a bit tricky. There's a common mistake that many fall prey to — going overboard with your seasonings.

A good burger only requires a few carefully chosen seasonings that will make the flavor of your meat shine without overpowering it. For instance, Nicole Johnson, the recipe developer and founder of OrWhateverYouDo.com, told the The Takeout that "A course-ground SPG is really all you need." SPG, aka salt, pepper, and garlic is a seasoning blend that's simple but still infuses a savory, spicy, and umami flavor into your burger, especially if you're working with a meat like beef that really doesn't require a lot of flavoring. You can tweak this to your liking, but it's a good idea to stick to equal parts of each of the three seasonings for a quarter pound patty.

You can use other spices based on your preference, however, the trick is to pick a few but pick well. If you like your burgers spicy, try adding red pepper flakes with the salt, pepper, and garlic. Or, use salt and pepper but swap the garlic with some basil or oregano for a herbaceous note. And if you're in doubt, pick one store-bought spice blend that you like and use it as is. The trick here is to not bombard the patty, use flavors you like and let the meat shine.