Not Baked Nor In The Microwave, Here's The Best Way To Make Oatmeal

If oatmeal is a part of your breakfast rotation, you might turn to the microwave to make your morning meal in a jiffy. Or perhaps you're a traditionalist and prefer to cook your oatmeal in the oven instead. While both of those cooking techniques are surefire ways to get oatmeal on the breakfast table, we're here to tell you that the stovetop might be the best option to get the job done.

There are a couple of reasons why you might want to make your next batch of oatmeal on the stovetop instead of in the microwave or oven. First, baked oatmeal is delicious, but the stovetop is much quicker than waiting for the oven to preheat. It might only take around 10 minutes for your oats to turn into creamy oatmeal, depending on the variety of oats you use. And while it might take a little longer than the microwave, cooking it on the stovetop allows you to make more than one serving at a time. According to some tests, it will also provide a balanced texture with a bit of chewiness while the oats are still soft to the bite.