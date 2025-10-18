Not Baked Nor In The Microwave, Here's The Best Way To Make Oatmeal
If oatmeal is a part of your breakfast rotation, you might turn to the microwave to make your morning meal in a jiffy. Or perhaps you're a traditionalist and prefer to cook your oatmeal in the oven instead. While both of those cooking techniques are surefire ways to get oatmeal on the breakfast table, we're here to tell you that the stovetop might be the best option to get the job done.
There are a couple of reasons why you might want to make your next batch of oatmeal on the stovetop instead of in the microwave or oven. First, baked oatmeal is delicious, but the stovetop is much quicker than waiting for the oven to preheat. It might only take around 10 minutes for your oats to turn into creamy oatmeal, depending on the variety of oats you use. And while it might take a little longer than the microwave, cooking it on the stovetop allows you to make more than one serving at a time. According to some tests, it will also provide a balanced texture with a bit of chewiness while the oats are still soft to the bite.
Tips for making oatmeal on the stovetop and other ways to upgrade your morning meal
The one caveat to making oatmeal on the stovetop is that you have to pay attention during the cooking process. You'll want to bring water or milk to a boil before the oats go in, the latter of which might result in a creamier consistency. Once your liquid of choice is boiling, stir in the oats and allow them to cook for the time listed on the package. It's important to check periodically and stir during the quick process to ensure even cooking and to prevent any from sticking to the pan or clumping up. Towards the end of the cooking process, you can stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, or other ingredients like dried fruits or nuts.
While you're at it, there are other simple ways to really upgrade your stovetop oatmeal. We think one simple way to improve the taste of your meal is to boil the oatmeal in your go-to tea instead of water or milk (trust us, it works). If tea doesn't sound soothing, try coconut or oat milk for varying flavors in your oatmeal. You can also experiment with different garnishes like toasted coconut, dried cranberries, peanut butter, toasted pumpkin seeds, crushed almonds, or even flaky sea salt.