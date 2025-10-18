The Popular Ghost Kitchen That Was Just Chuck E. Cheese Pizza With A New Name

In the world of food, things aren't always what they appear. That can be particularly true when it comes to food delivery through apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which spiked in popularity over the past few years. Coupled with the rise of "ghost kitchens" during the COVID-19 pandemic, many diners had little idea precisely where the food they were chowing down on originated. Even the legendary kid-friendly restaurant Chuck E. Cheese got involved with its own ghost kitchen: Pasqually's Pizza and Wings.

For those unfamiliar with the term, a ghost kitchen (sometimes referred to as a cloud kitchen) is a food prep space that functions a delivery-only restaurant catering to customers using popular food-ordering apps. They often share space with other restaurants or ghost kitchens and typically grab attention through unique branding, such as the well-known Mr. Beast Burger.

In other cases, ghost kitchens emerge out of necessity. That's the case with Pasqually's, which debuted in March 2020, when the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread shutdowns — including of sit-down entertainment and dining spaces like Chuck E. Cheese. In an effort to avoid completely shuttering the business and firing thousands of employees, corporate leaders repurposed the food prep spaces of these restaurants into the delivery-only Pasqually's, which served the same food that had delighted parents and kids for decades.