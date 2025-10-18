The Popular Ghost Kitchen That Was Just Chuck E. Cheese Pizza With A New Name
In the world of food, things aren't always what they appear. That can be particularly true when it comes to food delivery through apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which spiked in popularity over the past few years. Coupled with the rise of "ghost kitchens" during the COVID-19 pandemic, many diners had little idea precisely where the food they were chowing down on originated. Even the legendary kid-friendly restaurant Chuck E. Cheese got involved with its own ghost kitchen: Pasqually's Pizza and Wings.
For those unfamiliar with the term, a ghost kitchen (sometimes referred to as a cloud kitchen) is a food prep space that functions a delivery-only restaurant catering to customers using popular food-ordering apps. They often share space with other restaurants or ghost kitchens and typically grab attention through unique branding, such as the well-known Mr. Beast Burger.
In other cases, ghost kitchens emerge out of necessity. That's the case with Pasqually's, which debuted in March 2020, when the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread shutdowns — including of sit-down entertainment and dining spaces like Chuck E. Cheese. In an effort to avoid completely shuttering the business and firing thousands of employees, corporate leaders repurposed the food prep spaces of these restaurants into the delivery-only Pasqually's, which served the same food that had delighted parents and kids for decades.
Putting together the pizza clues
The choice of name isn't an accident. Pasqually, an Italian chef and drummer for the chain's in-house band, has been a part of Chuck E. Cheese lore for decades. It was another clue hiding in plain sight for those familiar with the pizza and entertainment spot.
Still, Chuck E. Cheese didn't make its connection to Pasqually's obvious to all diners. In fact, the link was only publicized due to some sharp-eyed social media users who put together the clues after receiving the familiar-looking food. Although it's still based on the Chuck E. Cheese food many know well, Pasqually's Pizza and Wings also served as an opportunity for company leaders to experiment with new flavors and dishes. These include a "Giant Cheesy Bread" as well as new wing flavors like spicy Korean barbecue and chili lime dry rub.
Unfortunately for those who'd like to try the more "grown-up" take on Chuck E. Cheese pizza, Pasqually's closed its metaphorical doors for good in March of 2025, just five years after it began. It was part of a series of changes for the chain, as it continued to adapt to a changing food and entertainment landscape. However, observant food delivery users may still be able to spot other ghost kitchens serving their local communities.
Ghost kitchens can spring up for a lot of reasons, from marketing stunts to pandemic closures. While there may be many such kitchens, Pasqually's Pizza and Wings is undoubtedly one of the most memorable thanks to its connection to the Chuck E. Cheese empire.