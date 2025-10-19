How Experienced Cleaners Tackle The Toughest Nooks And Crannies Without Moving Appliances

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some, the prospect of cleaning the kitchen isn't exactly very exciting. While nobody really likes the sight of a pile of dirty dishes or soiled counters, such tasks are relatively straightforward to tackle as compared to other, more tricky and arduous kitchen cleaning tasks. Take, for example, the pools of dust hiding behind tight corners which require moving heavy appliances around — like the dirt collecting beneath your fridge, the cobwebs behind the microwave, or the debris that get stuck in the tiny gap between your oven and the cabinets.

Thankfully, cleaning such overlooked areas in your kitchen doesn't have to be the equivalent of a hard workout, involving you lift and drag heavy appliances across the length and breadth of the kitchen. There are ways to clean the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with tools that maximize efficiency and minimize effort. One trick experts use is a microfibre mop with a long handle, like the one by Youshangjia on Amazon which can extend up to 135 centimeters. This tool is a great way to mop up any dust and grime particles hiding on the wall behind large appliances or underneath them. And because you can also adjust their height, they give you maximum accuracy and control.

There's another DIY option for cleaning these areas if you don't have such a mop, and for that you'll need a long rod or a yardstick, a microfiber cloth, and some rubber bands. Just wrap the microfiber cloth around the yardstick and secure it with a few rubber bands to create a makeshift long-handled mop of sorts. Check if it's sturdy and then insert it in all the gaps around your appliances.