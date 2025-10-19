How Experienced Cleaners Tackle The Toughest Nooks And Crannies Without Moving Appliances
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For some, the prospect of cleaning the kitchen isn't exactly very exciting. While nobody really likes the sight of a pile of dirty dishes or soiled counters, such tasks are relatively straightforward to tackle as compared to other, more tricky and arduous kitchen cleaning tasks. Take, for example, the pools of dust hiding behind tight corners which require moving heavy appliances around — like the dirt collecting beneath your fridge, the cobwebs behind the microwave, or the debris that get stuck in the tiny gap between your oven and the cabinets.
Thankfully, cleaning such overlooked areas in your kitchen doesn't have to be the equivalent of a hard workout, involving you lift and drag heavy appliances across the length and breadth of the kitchen. There are ways to clean the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with tools that maximize efficiency and minimize effort. One trick experts use is a microfibre mop with a long handle, like the one by Youshangjia on Amazon which can extend up to 135 centimeters. This tool is a great way to mop up any dust and grime particles hiding on the wall behind large appliances or underneath them. And because you can also adjust their height, they give you maximum accuracy and control.
There's another DIY option for cleaning these areas if you don't have such a mop, and for that you'll need a long rod or a yardstick, a microfiber cloth, and some rubber bands. Just wrap the microfiber cloth around the yardstick and secure it with a few rubber bands to create a makeshift long-handled mop of sorts. Check if it's sturdy and then insert it in all the gaps around your appliances.
More cleaning tips and tricks
When it comes to giving your kitchen a deep clean, it might seem ideal to move your appliances around. But sometimes the effort may seem too much for the reward. And in those instances, it's best to literally use tools to work around the problem or, in other words, clean around the appliances. Fortunately, there's no shortage of experts and their methods on how to go about this.
According to social media cleaning wizard, Lynsey Queen Of Clean, you don't even need to invest in a new kitchen cleaning product or bring out a gadget. One kitchen cleaning hack you need to know about is to just use a sock and a hanger to create a DIY tool. Just insert a sock on one end of your hanger and slide it under or behind your bigger appliances like a fridge, washing machine, or even a dish washer. The sock will catch all the dust and the best part is that you don't have to throw it away after. Simply toss it in the washing machine and it'll be good to be worn again.
Another gadget that experts use is a vacuum cleaner with a flat attachment head. This will help suck up all the dust and dirt hiding underneath those heavy appliances like stoves and fridges. When you clean your kitchen with these methods, no nook is too far and cranny too deep for you and your tools to find and swipe the dust away.