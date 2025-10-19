Tortillas Vs White Bread: How They Compare

Wherever you are in the world, every global cuisine has its carb-heavy staple food. In the United States, two of the bases that make up many meals are bread and tortillas. Both are versatile pantry staples, best to always have on hand to whip up a quick meal whenever needed. But nutritionally speaking, how do they stack up?

To understand the macro makeup and calorie count, it's best to break down first what these are made from. For white bread, refined wheat flour is the primary ingredient, which is flour that has been bleached and stripped of nutrients and fiber, giving it that pure white color. White bread purchased from grocery stores typically also includes water, sugar, vegetable oil, salt, dough conditioners (to soften the bread), yeast, and a mix of vitamins like folic acid, iron, and niacin. These are mixed in because the flour has been stripped of its nutrients. To ensure white bread doesn't go bad in a matter of days, preservatives are also added. And if you don't have a favorite brand yet, Mashed has a few recommendations for the best white breads to buy from the grocery store.

Flour tortillas typically contain fewer ingredients and are also made from refined wheat flour, salt, baking powder, preservatives, water, and a fat, like vegetable oil. Homemade flour tortillas may contain manteca, or lard, for the fat. Corn tortillas, on the other hand, are the simplest of the three, typically just made from masa harina, a corn flour that has gone through nixtamalization. This process, which dates back to the Aztecs in pre-Cortez Mexico, involves treating raw corn with limewater to unlock nutrients like niacin and improve digestibility. Store-bought corn tortillas that are not refrigerated may contain preservatives.