The Crispy Country Addition Johnny Cash Added To His Morning Eggs

It's interesting to read anecdotes and stories about our favorite celebrities from the past, hoping to get a glimpse of how they lived and what they were like. If you've ever wondered what Johnny Cash had for breakfast, look no further. The country singer, who recorded iconic tunes such as "I Walk the Line" and "Hurt," loved music as well as old-school Southern food, and often started the day by putting a crispy twist on his eggs — fried bologna.

Cash had a specific way of cooking breakfast, as revealed by his son, John Carter Cash, in "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook." He liked his bologna slices to be fried to a crisp, teetering on the edge of burned. Once he got his desired consistency, Cash would move on to the eggs. Like the bologna, Cash had a preferred method for frying eggs, too: half-scrambled and never beaten. Half-scrambled eggs, or country eggs as they are also known, involve letting the eggs partially set in the pan before being gently scrambled. The result is a scramble with chunky whites coated in creamy, sauce-like yolks.

The seasoning for Cash's bologna and eggs was a generous blast of pepper and a sprinkle of salt. The legendary singer scrambled his eggs in the same pan he fried his bologna in, to soak up all that savory flavor from the fat released by the meat. There was always ketchup on the table to squeeze over the crisp bologna and scrambled eggs. His go-to breakfast was eaten alongside fresh tomato slices and another Southern staple — baked biscuits, served with butter and honey.