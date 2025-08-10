12 Old-School Southern Meals Johnny Cash Loved

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Johnny Cash might be remembered for his baritone voice and his propensity for wearing black, but he was a foodie at heart, too. Whether you're a die-hard Cash fan or someone who just appreciates good, honest cooking, you might be interested in the old-school Southern meals Cash loved. Growing up in Arkansas in the 1930s and '40s, he would have been raised on down-home Southern classics. And the "Man in Black" was known to cook for his own family later in life, as well.

Published in 2018, "The Cash and Carter Family Cookbook" — written by Cash's son, John Carter Cash — offered a rare glimpse into the meals that fueled this country legend. The book pairs family recollections with classic Southern recipes and lets the public get to know some of the musician's favorites.

Using the cookbook as a source, along with other online references to his food preferences, we'll explore 12 of the music icon's favorite Southern meals. From the classic chili that the man himself loved to cook to his favorite recipes from his mother, his grandmother, and his wife June Carter, we're providing insight into the home life of Cash — plus you might pick up some tasty dinner ideas.