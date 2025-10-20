Craving BBQ? This Viral SoCal Spot Will Have Your Mouth Watering

When it comes to mother-watering barbecue, especially in a large state like California, there are plenty of places to satisfy your craving. But if you're in Southern California specifically, there's one popular eatery that might just appease your appetite for dishes like pulled pork. From what we've heard, that spot is called Destination Smokehouse and Eatery, located in Murrieta, California.

The SoCal smokehouse has garnered quite the following with its viral-worthy dishes on social media, especially on Instagram where the restaurant has more than 660,000 followers. Even the smokehouse's Facebook page has 227,000 followers at the time of writing.

If that's not enough to convince you to head to Murrieta, it's maintained a nearly 4-star rating based on almost 400 reviews over on Yelp. Although, we have to warn you that a Reddit post does discuss how pricey it is, but smoked meats are often not cheap to order out anyway. Even a Texas-based publication, a state that surely knows about smoked meats, lists Destination Smokehouse and Eatery as one of the best options outside of The Lone Star State, specifically for its smoked oxtails (yum!).