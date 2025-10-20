Sticking To Tacos At Mexican Restaurants Could Be A Big Mistake. Here's Why

At any Mexican restaurant, many people simply order ground beef or chicken tacos. Whether they are the Americanized version with hard shells and shredded cheddar cheese or the more traditional variety on soft tortillas with freshly-chopped cilantro, tacos are comforting and familiar. But just because you love tacos, that doesn't mean they're always the best choice. You may be missing out on far more unique and delicious Mexican cuisine.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make at a Mexican restaurant is sticking with familiar dishes liker tacos. Mexican cuisine is vast, and tacos are just one of the dishes that make up the array of foods found in Mexico and at Mexican restaurants in the United States. Not only can you order tacos at any Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurant, but you can easily make tacos at home. However, other dishes inspired by various regions of Mexico might not be as common and are certainly not as easy to whip up yourself, so try to step outside your comfort zone a bit.