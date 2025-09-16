11 Mistakes Everyone Makes Eating At A Mexican Restaurant, According To Chefs

Heading out to dinner at a Mexican restaurant can be a real treat. Under the right conditions, you can expect a night of excellent food. However, there are some mistakes everyone makes eating at Mexican restaurants — and these can leave you feeling unsatisfied with your meal and wishing you'd gone elsewhere.

Whether you always stick with the dishes you're familiar with and miss out on more inventive options or you pick the wrong spot, there are a range of factors that can make your meal not as good as it could be. I'm a big fan of Mexican food, but I wanted to get opinions from real experts. So, I interviewed three chefs from Mexican restaurants and a food blogger who specializes in Mexican cuisine. They were able to give me more insight into those common errors people make when ordering.

Sometimes getting a better experience is about branching out, choosing some regional specialties, and trying dishes you may have never heard of before. Other times, it's looking out for those indicators of a quality restaurant before you even head through the door. Here are 11 common missteps people make at Mexican restaurants. Knowing what to avoid will help you make better decisions and come away having enjoyed a brilliant meal.